Hungary FM: Hungary, Switzerland Stand Together for the Success of Peace Talks

The minister reported after meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, that the two countries hold similar positions on the most pressing global and European challenges.

We firmly stand for peace, we firmly oppose illegal migration, and we base our political strategy on common sense,

he said. “It is clear to both of us that the war in Ukraine has no solution on the battlefield. It is evident that only negotiations can end the war, and such negotiations are only meaningful if all warring parties are represented,” he continued.

That is why we, both Hungarians and Swiss, continue to urge for successful peace talks, a final agreement, and an end to the war,

he added.

Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary and Switzerland consistently oppose the politicization of international organizations, as such actions practically make peace efforts impossible. “In major international organizations, there must be space for even hostile or disagreeing countries to discuss their problems. If we take away that space and politicize the work of international institutions, we are essentially giving up on the possibility of peace,”

he argued.

The minister went on to stress that the good political cooperation between the two countries provides an excellent foundation for successful economic cooperation. In his view, this is clearly demonstrated by the tripling of Swiss investment volume in Hungary over the past decade. “In the last ten years, the Hungarian government has supported 44 major Swiss corporate investments. These investments have brought 600 billion forints’ (almost 1.5 billion euros') worth of capital and job creation to Hungary. Today, Swiss companies make up the seventh largest investor community in the country,”

he highlighted.

Finally, he noted that the number of Hungarians traveling to Switzerland increased by 80% over the past year, and the number of Swiss tourists visiting Hungary rose by around 20%.

All of this shows that not only political and economic, but also interpersonal relations provide a stable foundation for strong Hungary–Switzerland cooperation,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto with his Swiss counterpart Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (Source: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)