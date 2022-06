Macron pártja és a baloldal holtversenyben az élen az első fordulóban

France, Parliamentary elections (first round) today:



IPSOS-Sopra Steria nationwide projection for FranceInfo



Ensemble-RE: 25% (-7)

NUPES-LEFT|G/EFA|S&D: 25%

RN-ID: 19% (+7)

UDC-EPP|RE: 14% (-5)

+/- vs. 2017 election



