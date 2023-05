Alkut ajánlott a Wagner Kijevnek?

#Donetsk axis:



Russian forces did not make additional confirmed gains in or around #Bakhmut as of May 14, continued limited offensive operations along the Avdiivka-Donetsk front, and did not conduct any confirmed ground attacks in western Donetsk. https://t.co/Y5sBhBjSmL https://t.co/RYm1aiZqc2 pic.twitter.com/TNCkhvz3WW