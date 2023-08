📝🇹🇷#Turkey: Explosion in Kocaeli Derince port: in #Kocaeli's #DerincePort



For an unknown reason, an explosion occurred in the TMO silo in Kocaeli's Derince Port.



After the explosion, dense smoke rose into the sky. Smoke was seen in many parts of the city.



Kocaeli Governor… pic.twitter.com/XZV42ngbbN