„Kamala, ki vagy rúgva!”

Hey, Kamala. Unlike you, we can actually fill up an arena. You had to cover the top row because you couldn’t fill it. We checked with the venue, and they say your rally got 10,200 people. We just got 16,200 for ours. Same venue, with LESS notice.



And we didn't have to pay to bus… https://t.co/PspIT47D8a pic.twitter.com/GNsldblssf