Soros által pénzelt szervezet okozott káoszt Los Angelesben

JUST NOW: LA Jews & allies with @IfNotNowLA shut down the 405-S freeway on Tisha B'Av to demand an arms embargo on Israel and an immediate ceasefire.



Tisha B’Av is a day of immense sorrow.



Today, we mourn. Today, we say no more. Today, we say #NotAnotherBomb.



📸: Rocky Douieb pic.twitter.com/KX6mZPsZWT