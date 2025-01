Jordan Bardella és Marine Le Pen a legközkedveltebb személyiségek közé került

75% of French call #Macron a ‘bad’ President.



Currently, only 25 per cent of French people said they regarded Macron as a good President. According to data from Odexa, his support has shrunk to his core electoral base.



Read the full article 👉🏽 https://t.co/K3nMcQQKsW pic.twitter.com/BOUUZeeBBi