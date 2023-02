A Real Madrid a 211 centis fiatal játékosával mindenkit sokkolt + videó

6’9 Mahamadou Landoure is 13 years old and had a MONSTER game 56pts 33reb 5blk (21/29FG) in the championship of Minicopa Endesa @ACBCOM 🤯 He’s from Mali and is currently playing with @RMBaloncesto youth team (via @acbcom ) pic.twitter.com/UfFuVuh2eg