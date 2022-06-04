időjárás 23°C Bulcsú 2022. június 4.
Bulcsú
2022. június 4.

Gyerekcsíny és férfimunka: történelmi győzelem Anglia ellen!

Levente Magyar: No one can be allowed to disparage Hungary or Hungarians

2 órája 2 órája
Levente Magyar: No one can be allowed to disparage Hungary or Hungarians

“It is unacceptable for Hungarians and their democratically elected government to be disparaged,” said Levente Magyar, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, in his statement to the Hungarian public media on Friday.

Levente Magyar said this in response to Karl Pachner’s recent Facebook post. Pachner, one of the leaders of the Austrian national public service broadcaster (ORF) wrote in a since deleted post that, “it would be a respectable thing” for Viktor Orbán to suffer a heart attack.

Levente Magyar expressed the Hungarian government’s concerns to the Chargé d’Affaires of the Austrian Embassy:

The Hungarian government is deeply displeased over the fact that yesterday one of the senior staff members of the Austrian state media described Hungary’s democratically-elected and widely-supported Prime Minister with words that are uniquely harsh and scandalous, even compared to the current tense European political discourse, and thereby offending every Hungarian.

“It was necessary to hold the Austrian government’s representative accountable; he, in fact, distanced himself from the statement and expressed his intentions to cooperate,” added Levente Magyar.

I have made it clear however, that in the future we will not be able to deal with statements such as this so simply. These statements go beyond the norms of European civilization, even during a period of war – when we should otherwise be working our hardest to cooperate and overcome the challenges posed by war,

– explained the Deputy Minister.

He added:

We strive for good relations with Austria, but we will not allow Austrians nor any other foreign players to disparage us Hungarians and our democratically-elected government.

Photo: Levente Magyar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (Photo: MTI)

Zoltán Kovács to CNN: No safe physical alternative for Russian oil shipments

He emphasized that this not only impacts Hungary, but all European countries without access to the sea.

Hungarian right is the conservative revolution’s engine

“Together we are strength, but scattered apart, we are just dinner for the Marxist wolves,” said Miklós Szánthó.

Viktor Orbán believes winter will be harder than most think

He announced that Hungary will not accept any decisions from Brussels that are economically unreasonable or would come with price increases.

Hungarian interests

Katalin Novák was chided for feeling obliged to represent Hungarians in Transylvania.

“We will never cut off the umbilical cord between the motherland and the torn Hungarians and we will never let it be cut off”

Katalin Novák emphasized that we must try to come to agreement, try to find allies, and open doors so Hungarians can have a better life.

Václav Klaus: Viktor Orbán got something right

Former President of the Czech Republic Václav Klaus, visiting Hungary as an invited guest of the CPAC Hungary conference, sat down with Magyar Nemzet to discuss the importance of this event and the significance of its location this year.
Apáti Bence

A Pinokkió kék tündérét is elintézte az LMBTQ-lobbi

George Floyd halála óta az amerikai szórakoztatóipar, ha lehet, még magasabb fordulatszámra kapcsolt az identitáspolitikai agymosás tekintetében.

