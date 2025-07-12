Levente Magyar: The Reality Is Ukrainian State Henchmen Beat Hungarian Man to Death

“The reality is that a Hungarian man had to die at the hands of Ukraine's state henchmen who beat him to death,” wrote Levente Magyar on social media, reacting to the statement from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Hungary's Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized:

Killing is taking place not only on the eastern front, but now it is claiming victims even in Transcarpathia, moreover, by official Ukrainian authorities. Such a thing cannot happen in Europe— in a country that wants to join the European Union, people cannot be beaten to death with iron bars just because they do not want to go to war. If anything damages Ukrainian–Hungarian relations, it is this,

Levente Magyar pointed out.

As Magyar Nemzet has also reported, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the reports about the death of the Hungarian man from Transcarpathia propaganda during a press conference.

Cover photo: Levente Magyar, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Photo: MTI)