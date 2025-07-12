Jozsef Sebestyen's Statement Before His Death

As Magyar Nemzet also reported, Jozsef Sebestyen, who was dragged into a Ukrainian recruitment center and severely abused, described in a written statement the mistreatment he endured:

Along with many others, they took us to a forest and started beating us. The blows were mainly aimed at the head and torso. They said if I didn’t sign something, they would ‘reduce me to zero.’ It hurt a lot; I couldn’t move. Some soldiers threw me into the mud to sleep there. The next morning, they took me to the gate and said, ‘Get lost and go home.’ I walked back to Berehove on foot. I don’t know why, but I ended up in a psychiatric hospital, where the police were called,

he wrote. Jozsef Sebestyen also reported that two employees from the Berehove RTC and SZT visited him, and he told them what had happened. He concluded his statement with:

During medical treatment, I feel worse every day, it is difficult to move, and I practically have no appetite. I am afraid of what will happen if they send me back to those who ‘will finish what they started.’

Cover photo: Illustration. A Hungarian man died as a result of the brutality of Ukrainian recruiters. Forced conscription is ongoing at an unprecedented scale (Source: AFP)