Ukraine Calls Beating Death of Jozsef Sebestyen Russian Propaganda

Kyiv has rejected claims regarding the death of the Hungarian man from Transcarpathia, calling Budapest a mouthpiece for Moscow. Ukraine denies all allegations.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 12. 14:02
Illustration. A Hungarian man died as a result of the brutality of Ukrainian recruiters. Forced conscription is ongoing at an unprecedented scale (Source: AFP)
The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sharply criticized reports in the Hungarian press claiming that the death of Jozsef Sebestyen, a Hungarian man from Transcarpathia, was caused by abuse suffered during Ukraine military mobilization. According to Kyiv, these claims are manipulations that serve the interests of the Kremlin.

Ukraine denies everything and lashes out at Hungary (Photo: AFP)

Ukraine Denies Everything, Lashes Out at Hungary

The spokesperson of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, stated at a press conference:

We would have liked the Hungarian side – including these public statements – to remember that the reason for mobilization in Ukraine is Russian aggression, and it is absurd to ignore this fact. We would also like to remind the Hungarian side that under the constant threat from Russia, every Ukrainian – particularly those of Hungarian descent in Ukraine – is forced to defend their homes, the lives of their relatives, and the sovereignty of their state.

As previously reported, Jozsef Sebestyen, a Hungarian man from Berehove (Beregszasz), was forcibly conscripted and died as a result of abuse suffered during training. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, emphasized that all individual cases related to mobilization are investigated within the framework of applicable laws, and also stated that Budapest’s attempts to use these cases for political purposes are damaging to Ukrainian–Hungarian relations.

We call on Budapest to refrain from further speculation on this topic. If Hungary is truly concerned about the fate of ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine, it would be more appropriate to focus its efforts on influencing Russia to first stop its attacks, and then its aggression,

the spokesperson noted.

Jozsef Sebestyen's Statement Before His Death 

As Magyar Nemzet also reported, Jozsef Sebestyen, who was dragged into a Ukrainian recruitment center and severely abused, described in a written statement the mistreatment he endured:

Along with many others, they took us to a forest and started beating us. The blows were mainly aimed at the head and torso. They said if I didn’t sign something, they would ‘reduce me to zero.’ It hurt a lot; I couldn’t move. Some soldiers threw me into the mud to sleep there. The next morning, they took me to the gate and said, ‘Get lost and go home.’ I walked back to Berehove on foot. I don’t know why, but I ended up in a psychiatric hospital, where the police were called,

he wrote. Jozsef Sebestyen also reported that two employees from the Berehove RTC and SZT visited him, and he told them what had happened. He concluded his statement with:

During medical treatment, I feel worse every day, it is difficult to move, and I practically have no appetite. I am afraid of what will happen if they send me back to those who ‘will finish what they started.’

Cover photo: Illustration. A Hungarian man died as a result of the brutality of Ukrainian recruiters. Forced conscription is ongoing at an unprecedented scale (Source: AFP)

 

 

