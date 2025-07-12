Zsolt Bayer Initiates Candlelight Vigil at Ukrainian Embassy for Brutally Killed Jozsef Sebestyen + Videos

Bayer Zsolt invited people to gather in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest. Magyar Nemzet's columnist wrote: “I ask all my colleagues, friends, fellow fighters, and every Hungarian with a sense of decency to come to the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest on Friday, July 11 at 8 p.m. Let us light candles in memory of our brutally murdered Hungarian brothers, in memory of the dead Ukrainians, and let us protest in solemn dignity against the inhumanity and the war.”

The commemoration began with a one-minute silent tribute to the victims.

Hundreds gathered in front of the Ukrainian Embassy to remember Jozsef Sebestyen, who had recently been killed.

Philip Rakay asked those present to remember Jozsef Sebestyen, even if they did not know him, stating that he had become a victim of vile globalist interests. Gergely Huth, editor-in-chief of Pesti Sracok, said that Hungarians have no business in this war and noted that Peter Magyar did not acknowledge the tragedy for a full day and, even then, did so posting a photo of himself.

Zsolt Bayer said he initially planned to spend the evening in silent dignity, but upon seeing the crowd, decided he needed to speak.

According to Bayer, every war is horrific, inhumane and utterly senseless.

He asked the Ukrainian ambassador to convey that “we do not hate Ukrainians.”

Bayer added that while EU leaders claim Hungary is a dictatorship and does not belong in the EU. "These same leaders want to admit into the EU Ukraine, where forced conscription is a daily reality, and a Nazi organization compiles death lists of those it doesn't like.”

Following the speeches, the crowd of hundreds sang the Hungarian national anthem and placed candles in front of the embassy building. One attendee placed a Ukrainian flag with the word “murderers” written on it onto the embassy gate. The Ukrainian embassy itself was dark, with no lights on and no visible movement inside.

Earlier, Zsolt Bayer had written:

all wars are horrific, but they become even more so when the world becomes so dehumanized that a monstrous state spares not even its own citizens. Ukraine has reached this point,

he said.

“Inhumane Ukrainian armed forces conducting forced conscriptions, attack their own citizens indiscriminately, dragging them away so that within days they are at the front, where the average survival time is 24 hours. Some don’t even survive that long.” He added: “Recently, these inhuman thugs beat a Hungarian man from Transcarpathia so badly during a forced conscription attempt that the unfortunate man died in the hospital in Berehove (Beregszasz).”

Quoting the Transylvanian Hungarian writer Dezso Szabo, Bayer added: “Every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian.”

And since our brutally murdered brother was also a Hungarian citizen, our responsibility is doubled,

As previously reported, Transcarpathian Hungarian Jozsef Sebestyen was taken by Ukrainian authorities to a recruitment center, where he was severely beaten, and the Hungarian citizen died a few weeks later on July 6. His funeral was held on July 9 in Berehove. Ukrainian authorities deny these claims, stating that there were no visible signs of assault on Sebestyen and that he died of a pulmonary embolism.