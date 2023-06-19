időjárás 30°C Gyárfás 2023. június 19.
Gyárfás
2023. június 19.
Over three quarters of Hungarians are against Brussels' plan, according to a survey by the Nezopont Institute

Majority of leftists also oppose migrant quota

Pintér
1 órája 1 órája
Majority of leftists also oppose migrant quota

77 percent of Hungarians are against the European Union sending immigrants to Hungary, despite opposition by the Hungarian government. According to a fresh survey conducted by the Nezopont Institute for our newspaper, there is not one social group that would support Brussels' migrant quota plan, which is even opposed by 58 percent of left-wingers.

More than three-quarters of Hungarians (77 percent) agree that the European Union should only send immigrants applying for asylum to Hungary with the consent of the Hungarian government, according to an analysis carried out by the Nezopont Institute for the daily Magyar Nemzet. The rejection of the migrant quota, which seeks to override nation states' sovereignty, represents a majority position in all social groups, even exceeding party political preferences. It's hardly surprising that nearly the entire electorate (93%) of the governing parties would insist on the protection of nation-state competences and oppose the mandatory resettlement of migrants under the quota. The fact that even the majority of left-wing voters (58%) are opposed to the principle of a migrant quota, with only a third (32%) finding it acceptable, serves as a warning sign for leftist parties that tacitly support the plan.

The rejection of the migrant quota appears rather solid in Hungary

 

In its analysis, the institute recalls that plans to introduce a migrant quota have been on the agenda since 2015. This was confirmed by the Council's position, adopted with Hungary's objection, according to which Hungary would have to accept 8,500 illegal immigrants a year. So, the migrant quota in the case of Hungary would correspond to nearly 30% of the total number of persons to be transferred, they said.

Europe's rethought migrant quota plan runs counter to the principle enshrined in Hungary's constitution after the 2016 referendum, that no foreign population can be resettled in Hungary.

Therefore, the institute wondered whether Hungarians consider it acceptable for a decision on such an important issue to be taken in Brussels without the consent of the Hungarian government.

Nezopont Institute carried out its recent representative opinion poll between 12-14 June, interviewing 1,000 people on the phone.

 

Cover photo: A boat with hundreds of migrants on board arrives in the port of Catania, Sicily, on 12 April 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/ANSA/Orietta Scardino)

 

Huge controversy erupts over Muslim garment worn in French schools + video

Huge controversy erupts over Muslim garment worn in French schools + video

Islamist pressure on educational institutions is unprecedented, right-wing politicians say.
Political scientist: Alexander Soros is keenly interested in Hungary

Political scientist: Alexander Soros is keenly interested in Hungary

We have to be prepared that Alexander Soros will step up interference in political processes on this side and the other side of the Atlantic, the political scientist pointed out.
Migrants clash in shootout on Serbia-Hungary border

Migrants clash in shootout on Serbia-Hungary border

The suspected perpetrators are Afghan nationals who attacked each other with weapons, leaving two injured.
Strong national defence force and strong NATO a guarantee of Hungary's security

Strong national defence force and strong NATO a guarantee of Hungary's security

Hungary continues to shoulder its share in the tasks and supports joint solutions, Hungary's defence minister stressed.
„Slow pace of EU enlargement process is unacceptable and shameful”

„Slow pace of EU enlargement process is unacceptable and shameful”

Only in the Balkans will Europe find economic growth potential, and maintaining its competitiveness calls for the speeding up of the region's integration, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Tirana.
Relocation of migrants between member states has repeatedly failed

Relocation of migrants between member states has repeatedly failed

There have been four attempts on part of the European Union since 2015, as recalled by Arpad Parducz, a researcher at the Migration Research Institute.
Megérkezett Kínába az amerikai külügyminiszter

Megérkezett Kínába az amerikai külügyminiszter

Az Egyesült Államok és Kína közötti feszültségek csökkentése érdekében vasárnap Pekingbe érkezett Antony Blinken amerikai külügyminiszter, hogy magas rangú kínai tisztviselőkkel tárgyaljon.

idézőjelVélemény
Jacques Guillemain

A bevándorlás és a bűnözés kéz a kézben járnak

Nincsen rosszabb hatalom annál, amely gyenge, és beletörődött a magukat a törvényen kívül helyezőkkel szemben.

