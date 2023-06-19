Majority of leftists also oppose migrant quota

More than three-quarters of Hungarians (77 percent) agree that the European Union should only send immigrants applying for asylum to Hungary with the consent of the Hungarian government, according to an analysis carried out by the Nezopont Institute for the daily Magyar Nemzet. The rejection of the migrant quota, which seeks to override nation states' sovereignty, represents a majority position in all social groups, even exceeding party political preferences. It's hardly surprising that nearly the entire electorate (93%) of the governing parties would insist on the protection of nation-state competences and oppose the mandatory resettlement of migrants under the quota. The fact that even the majority of left-wing voters (58%) are opposed to the principle of a migrant quota, with only a third (32%) finding it acceptable, serves as a warning sign for leftist parties that tacitly support the plan.

The rejection of the migrant quota appears rather solid in Hungary

In its analysis, the institute recalls that plans to introduce a migrant quota have been on the agenda since 2015. This was confirmed by the Council's position, adopted with Hungary's objection, according to which Hungary would have to accept 8,500 illegal immigrants a year. So, the migrant quota in the case of Hungary would correspond to nearly 30% of the total number of persons to be transferred, they said.

Europe's rethought migrant quota plan runs counter to the principle enshrined in Hungary's constitution after the 2016 referendum, that no foreign population can be resettled in Hungary.

Therefore, the institute wondered whether Hungarians consider it acceptable for a decision on such an important issue to be taken in Brussels without the consent of the Hungarian government.

Nezopont Institute carried out its recent representative opinion poll between 12-14 June, interviewing 1,000 people on the phone.