időjárás 25°C Alida , Laura 2023. június 17.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 25°C
Alida, Laura
2023. június 17.
magyar

„Slow pace of EU enlargement process is unacceptable and shameful”

Magyar Nemzet
47 perce 37 perce
„Slow pace of EU enlargement process is unacceptable and shameful”

The slow pace of the European Union's enlargement process is unacceptable and shameful, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in Tirana on Friday, after holding talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama during an official visit to Albania.

He recalled that it took 13 years for Albania to start accession negotiations with the EU.

It is only in the Balkans where Europe will find economic growth potential, and maintaining its competitiveness calls for the speeding up of the region's integration 

Viktor Orban said, reaffirming that Hungary continues to strongly support Albania's accession process.

The restructuring going on in the global economy seriously affects Europe, pointing to the European region's weaknesses and its deteriorating competitiveness on the global stage, Hungary's premier said. In this context, the integration of Albania and the Western Balkans should be seen as an opportunity, he added.  Currently, it is Central Europe that is sustaining the European Union's dynamism, he noted.

The European region needs to be strengthened both in terms of its economy and security, he said.

In Western Europe, however, there remains a lack of conviction that enlargement promotes integration, so the issue must be kept on the agenda, and more work should be done for Albania's EU membership,

Mr Orban pointed out. He said Hungary supports the idea that by 2030, the level of funding from the European Union's Cohesion Fund should proportionally reach the same level as that of former accession countries. Hungary's government has also welcomed the proposal that EU membership should not be a precondition for a country to join the Schengen area, he added. 

During his official visit in Tirana, Hungary's prime minister also met Lindita Nikolla, speaker of Albania's parliament. 

During the visit the Hungarian and Albanian delegation signed a number of cooperation agreements, covering water industry and water management, among other fields, and European integration. Minister for Foreign affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy were also members of the Hungarian delegation. A joint economic committee set up by the two governments has been in place for ten years.

Viktor Orban and his Albanian counterpart stated that major results have been achieved in bilateral cooperation in recent years, and the two leaders agreed to continue this work in the coming years.

Hungary's prime minister noted that Hungary and Albania are also bound by their shared history of suffering, as both countries had been under communist rule for 40 years. 

He said he was pleased to hear Edi Rama say that Hungarian investors are characterised by a respectful attitude, and expressed confidence that this will remain the case. He also invited Albanian investors to come to Hungary, saying that the country is ready to receive them.

Both see the two countries as sharing a deeper relationship than traditional bilateral relations. PM Rama is grateful for Viktor Orban's long-standing faith in Albania, and that the cooperation has taken a new direction since their last meeting in Budapest. He also highlighted the Hungarian government's support in EU integration, citing the sending of experts and the transferring of experience in accession areas where Albania needed it, and Hungary's key role in establishing the fund to support Western Balkans integration. The relationship between the two countries is excellent, President Katalin Novak also visited Tirana recently, he pointed out.

Edi Rama values PM Orban's efforts as the foremost promoter of Hungarian investments in Albania. He pointed out that Hungarian businesses have brought many innovations to the country, Tirana is very satisfied with them, and especially values their respect for the laws and their attention to local interests. In return, Hungarian companies can feel at home in Albania, he emphasised.

The Hungarian presence in Albania is particularly outstanding in the field of telecommunications and the banking sector - here PM Rama mentioned the operations of 4iG Nyrt. and OTP Bank. New opportunities are opening up mainly in the fields of energy and tourism. Tourism serves as a bridge between the two countries, he said. On this topic his Hungarian counterpart said that although Hungary has no sea coast, tourism accounts for more than 11 per cent of gross national product.

In response to a press question, Edi Rama touched on the situation in Kosovo. He recalled that the international community had already outlined a proposal for a solution to the seriously escalating tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, and that this would be a historic opportunity for reconciliation. He believed that members of the Kosovo police who were arrested on Serbian territory should have been released because they had not committed a crime. He added that all possible channels will be used to make this happen as soon as possible.

Also in response to a question, Viktor Orban noted that he will soon meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and that he hopes the mentioned problem will be resolved by then.

Both trade and bilateral relations between Tirana and Budapest are gradually developing - wrote the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation in its analysis. Currently, there are 23 state, intergovernmental and interministerial agreements in force between us. Hungary clearly supports the accession of the Western Balkan states to the European Union, including the integration of Albania. Bilateral cooperation also extends to agreements in the fields of education, legal aid, culture, science, tax, investment protection and incentives, and extradition agreements.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Leváglak mint a bátai disznót - rendőrt fenyegetett meg egy mohácsi férfi

Leváglak mint a bátai disznót - rendőrt fenyegetett meg egy mohácsi férfi

origo.hu
Tóth Gabi megmutatta, milyen extrém szerelésben zsűrizik a Sztárban sztár leszek!-ben

Tóth Gabi megmutatta, milyen extrém szerelésben zsűrizik a Sztárban sztár leszek!-ben

origo.hu
Óriási a botrány az önkiszolgáló pénztárak miatt

Óriási a botrány az önkiszolgáló pénztárak miatt

borsonline.hu
Nem indult be a luxus Lada Vlagyimir Putyin szentpétervári Gazdasági Fórumán

Nem indult be a luxus Lada Vlagyimir Putyin szentpétervári Gazdasági Fórumán

vg.hu
Szörnyű hírt kapott a válogatottnál Szoboszlai, elmeszelték Németországban

Szörnyű hírt kapott a válogatottnál Szoboszlai, elmeszelték Németországban

ripost.hu
Felbukkant a Breaking Bad ügynök karaktere a Kossuth téri tüntetésen

Felbukkant a Breaking Bad ügynök karaktere a Kossuth téri tüntetésen

mandiner.hu
Soha nem látott méretű pedagógus-béremelés jön

Soha nem látott méretű pedagógus-béremelés jön

origo.hu
Válogatott: „Valószínűleg kulcsszerep jut Szoboszlai Dominiknak”

Válogatott: „Valószínűleg kulcsszerep jut Szoboszlai Dominiknak”

nemzetisport.hu
A színpadon trágárkodott, majd a Facebookon hálálkodott Pankotai Lili

A színpadon trágárkodott, majd a Facebookon hálálkodott Pankotai Lili

magyarnemzet.hu
Pedagógus életpálya: jelentős béremelés, tíz hét szabadság, 24 órás munkahét

Pedagógus életpálya: jelentős béremelés, tíz hét szabadság, 24 órás munkahét

magyarnemzet.hu
Milliárdok kerültek elő egy táskából a kelebiai határátkelőnél

Milliárdok kerültek elő egy táskából a kelebiai határátkelőnél

magyarnemzet.hu
Nagy valószínűséggel megállapítható, hogy kik robbantották fel a kahovkai gátat

Nagy valószínűséggel megállapítható, hogy kik robbantották fel a kahovkai gátat

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Relocation of migrants between member states has repeatedly failed

Relocation of migrants between member states has repeatedly failed

There have been four attempts on part of the European Union since 2015, as recalled by Arpad Parducz, a researcher at the Migration Research Institute.
PM Orban: I'm considered a black sheep in Europe

PM Orban: I'm considered a black sheep in Europe

Hungary's prime minister also revealed how he became friends with Silvio Berlusconi.
Center for Fundamental Rights: An illegal migrant in the EU is worth over a hundred times more than a refugee from Ukraine

Center for Fundamental Rights: An illegal migrant in the EU is worth over a hundred times more than a refugee from Ukraine

Brussels contributes mere two hundred euros to hosting a Ukrainian war refugee.
Poland's ruling party to put migrant quota to referendum

Poland's ruling party to put migrant quota to referendum

Poland has already admitted millions of refugees, with many of them remaining in the country for good.
PM Orban: The war situation is more severe than ever

PM Orban: The war situation is more severe than ever

In a bid to counteract the bad decisions in Brussels, the government has prepared an action plan for economic protection, which will be presented next week.
Ukraine's fighting Russia with a weapon arsenal from thirty countries

Ukraine's fighting Russia with a weapon arsenal from thirty countries

Kiev receives immense Western support in the war, with Washington providing by far the most.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Kiss Károly

A Z generáció különös elvárásai

Viták a négynapos munkahétről Németországban, avagy eljöhet a Nyugat alkonya.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu