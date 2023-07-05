időjárás 30°C Emese , Sarolta 2023. július 5.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 30°C
Emese, Sarolta
2023. július 5.
magyar

France is up in flames, and lighting the fuse is Soros' pro-immigration network

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
France is up in flames, and lighting the fuse is Soros' pro-immigration network

„There are many links between the open society network and the migrant riots in France. George Soros is known to have incited street violence on countless occasions in a bid to gain political or financial profit from it. We can mention Yugoslavia, the former Soviet states, the so-called color revolutions and the BLM movement, which has plunged many US cities into anarchy,” the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote in its analysis. 

„We also know that the Soros network is the main promoter of illegal and uncontrolled mass migration. Moreover, it’s no secret any more that the interests and resources of the US Democrats are also significantly intertwined with the Soros clan. The current riot would not be the first occasion that President Emmanuel Macron's sovereignty ambitions (indicated, among other things, by his visit to Beijing) have been followed by street violence fomented from inside and outside the country. Let us recall Alexander Soros's promise after his 'coronation' that he will be even more aggressive than his father in asserting the ideology and 'values' of an open society.”

In light of this, the argument can be made that the activities of the Soros network are among the fundamental causes of the wave of violence that has hit France,

the legal think-tank stated.

„The most direct cause of the current unrest is France's mass admission of illegal immigrants who have refused to integrate into traditional French society, the center writes. The damaging effects of the network and ideology of the open society are clearly visible in both factors. George Soros’s activity has always had traditional nation-states in its cross-hairs, so it comes as little surprise that the NGOs controlled by him use every means at their disposal to undermine them. Mass immigration is an effective and highly destructive means to that end, especially when migrants bring with them their own culture and traditions, which they are unwilling to give up or harmonize with the traditions and behavioral rules of the host country. This is exactly what we are seeing in France, where the artificially created tensions between parallel societies have led to the current explosion, with the support of the Soros empire”, the center writes.

Alexander Soros és Soros György (Fotó: Facebook)
 Alexander and George Soros. Source: Facebook.

There have been numerous analyses of how the Hungarian-born speculator has fueled internal conflicts in many countries around the world, which then escalated into street violence, the Center for Fundamental Rights writes.

„The Soros clan also played a major role in the vandalism that swept across the United States in 2020, known as the BLM protests. There are many parallels between the riots overseas and the recent migrant riots in France. In the US and also in France, progressives blame the police as a whole for the situation,” says the institute.

Given Alexander Soros's close ties with the top leadership of the US Democratic Party (he has visited the White House no less than 14 times since Joe Biden's inauguration), the current violence in France can also be linked to the fact that the progressive administration in Washington peeved at Emmanuel Macron's trip to Beijing. In China, the French president said that his country, and the EU as a whole, needed to take a self-interested approach to the emerging superpower.

In federal European institutions such as the European Parliament, some of the MEPs are well known to have close ties with the Soros clan, that listed 226 „reliable allies” among the representatives in the previous term. From a Hungarian perspective, it is striking that that the EP insist on migrant quotas despite the fact that the French example clearly shows the negative consequences of the indiscriminate support of migration, the Center for Fundamental Rights writes.

"The riots now raging in cities across Western Europe clearly demonstrate that Alexander Soros was serious when he promised to step up political pressure after taking power.

And the vandalism under the guise of a social justice struggle shows where unrestrained multiculturalism is leading: the chaos generated by the migrant ghettos only reinforces our conviction that illegal immigrants must be kept out of the country, EU quota plans in the bottom of the drawer and the Soros clan's influence in check.

 the Center for Fundamental Rights concluded.

Cover photo: police clash with protesters in central Paris on 1 July 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Mohamed Badra)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Így menekül a baloldal Karácsony 500 milliós botránya elől - videó

Így menekül a baloldal Karácsony 500 milliós botránya elől - videó

origo.hu
Bikiniben dolgoztak a stewardessek, megbüntették a céget - videó

Bikiniben dolgoztak a stewardessek, megbüntették a céget - videó

origo.hu
Megbolondul az időjárás! Többórás napsütés, zivatarok, de valami sokkal aggasztóbb is várható

Megbolondul az időjárás! Többórás napsütés, zivatarok, de valami sokkal aggasztóbb is várható

borsonline.hu
Megérkezett Szentkirályi Alexandra üzenete: csütörtökön a kormány bejelentést tesz

Megérkezett Szentkirályi Alexandra üzenete: csütörtökön a kormány bejelentést tesz

vg.hu
100 percet késett a vonat, mert zárva volt a dohánybolt

100 percet késett a vonat, mert zárva volt a dohánybolt

ripost.hu
Újabb frontot nyitott Ukrajna a nemzetközi politikában

Újabb frontot nyitott Ukrajna a nemzetközi politikában

mandiner.hu
Elképesztő fotózáson vett részt a Csodanő Gal Gadot

Elképesztő fotózáson vett részt a Csodanő Gal Gadot

origo.hu
Felkészülés: öt gólt szerzett a Paks, ötgólos meccsen kapott ki az Újpest

Felkészülés: öt gólt szerzett a Paks, ötgólos meccsen kapott ki az Újpest

nemzetisport.hu
A sztárok is ezt hordják: egy sportmárka, melyben önmagad lehetsz, bármilyen is vagy (x)

A sztárok is ezt hordják: egy sportmárka, melyben önmagad lehetsz, bármilyen is vagy (x)

life.hu
Több, mint tízmillió forintért vitte ki az Uber-sofőr az utast a reptérre

Több, mint tízmillió forintért vitte ki az Uber-sofőr az utast a reptérre

magyarnemzet.hu
Jön a vihar, estére ideér a hidegfront

Jön a vihar, estére ideér a hidegfront

magyarnemzet.hu
Eredménytelenség és rasszizmus – belülről esik szét Greta Thunberg mozgalma

Eredménytelenség és rasszizmus – belülről esik szét Greta Thunberg mozgalma

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Parallel societies cause tensions in France

Parallel societies cause tensions in France

Omar Sayfo, a senior researcher at Hungary’s Migration Research Institute, said that riots like the one in France had already taken place earlier.
„Hungary enjoys priority”– that’s why the Russian minister visited Budapest

„Hungary enjoys priority”– that’s why the Russian minister visited Budapest

Besides the expansion of the Paks Power Plant, the discussions also focused on economic sectors unaffected by sanctions.
French people blame immigration for chaos in country + video

French people blame immigration for chaos in country + video

A huge sum has been raised for the policeman who shot a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop.
Sweden still confident in rapid NATO accession

Sweden still confident in rapid NATO accession

With just a few days to go until the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Swedish government still hopes that by then, the country can join the defense alliance.
"We won't approve any EU funding so long as OTP remains on Kyiv's blacklist”

"We won't approve any EU funding so long as OTP remains on Kyiv's blacklist”

Hungary's foreign minister called it scandalous that Ukrainian authorities had added Hungary’s biggest bank to their blacklist for deceitful and ridiculous reasons.
"No tragedy is enough to bring Brussels to its senses"

"No tragedy is enough to bring Brussels to its senses"

The riots in France clearly demonstrate that migrants are impossible to integrate, Hurgarian FM Peter Szijjarto has said.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Juszt László vérgőzös Orbán-gyűlöletében nekiesett a magyar focipalántáknak

Utólag persze magyarázkodott, de már későn.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu