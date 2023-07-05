France is up in flames, and lighting the fuse is Soros' pro-immigration network

„There are many links between the open society network and the migrant riots in France. George Soros is known to have incited street violence on countless occasions in a bid to gain political or financial profit from it. We can mention Yugoslavia, the former Soviet states, the so-called color revolutions and the BLM movement, which has plunged many US cities into anarchy,” the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote in its analysis.

„We also know that the Soros network is the main promoter of illegal and uncontrolled mass migration. Moreover, it’s no secret any more that the interests and resources of the US Democrats are also significantly intertwined with the Soros clan. The current riot would not be the first occasion that President Emmanuel Macron's sovereignty ambitions (indicated, among other things, by his visit to Beijing) have been followed by street violence fomented from inside and outside the country. Let us recall Alexander Soros's promise after his 'coronation' that he will be even more aggressive than his father in asserting the ideology and 'values' of an open society.”

In light of this, the argument can be made that the activities of the Soros network are among the fundamental causes of the wave of violence that has hit France,

the legal think-tank stated.

„The most direct cause of the current unrest is France's mass admission of illegal immigrants who have refused to integrate into traditional French society, the center writes. The damaging effects of the network and ideology of the open society are clearly visible in both factors. George Soros’s activity has always had traditional nation-states in its cross-hairs, so it comes as little surprise that the NGOs controlled by him use every means at their disposal to undermine them. Mass immigration is an effective and highly destructive means to that end, especially when migrants bring with them their own culture and traditions, which they are unwilling to give up or harmonize with the traditions and behavioral rules of the host country. This is exactly what we are seeing in France, where the artificially created tensions between parallel societies have led to the current explosion, with the support of the Soros empire”, the center writes.

Alexander and George Soros. Source: Facebook.

There have been numerous analyses of how the Hungarian-born speculator has fueled internal conflicts in many countries around the world, which then escalated into street violence, the Center for Fundamental Rights writes.

„The Soros clan also played a major role in the vandalism that swept across the United States in 2020, known as the BLM protests. There are many parallels between the riots overseas and the recent migrant riots in France. In the US and also in France, progressives blame the police as a whole for the situation,” says the institute.

Given Alexander Soros's close ties with the top leadership of the US Democratic Party (he has visited the White House no less than 14 times since Joe Biden's inauguration), the current violence in France can also be linked to the fact that the progressive administration in Washington peeved at Emmanuel Macron's trip to Beijing. In China, the French president said that his country, and the EU as a whole, needed to take a self-interested approach to the emerging superpower.

In federal European institutions such as the European Parliament, some of the MEPs are well known to have close ties with the Soros clan, that listed 226 „reliable allies” among the representatives in the previous term. From a Hungarian perspective, it is striking that that the EP insist on migrant quotas despite the fact that the French example clearly shows the negative consequences of the indiscriminate support of migration, the Center for Fundamental Rights writes.

"The riots now raging in cities across Western Europe clearly demonstrate that Alexander Soros was serious when he promised to step up political pressure after taking power.

And the vandalism under the guise of a social justice struggle shows where unrestrained multiculturalism is leading: the chaos generated by the migrant ghettos only reinforces our conviction that illegal immigrants must be kept out of the country, EU quota plans in the bottom of the drawer and the Soros clan's influence in check.

the Center for Fundamental Rights concluded.

Cover photo: police clash with protesters in central Paris on 1 July 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Mohamed Badra)