Hungarian Left's election campaign illegally financed from US, says MEP

MEP Tamas Deutsch sent an open letter to Hungarian MEPs in which the leader of the Fidesz European parliamentary group pointed out to Klara Dobrev, Katalin Cseh, Anna Donath, Attila Ara-Kovacs, Marton Gyongyosi, Csaba Molnar, Sandor Ronai and Istvan Ujhelyi that the left-wing opposition in Hungary can "rightly be described as dollar-left" because of the US campaign financing it secured.



In the letter, also sent to Hungarian news agency MTI, the MEP recalled:

Investigations by the relevant authorities established that the largest portion of the approximately HUF 4 billion (about EUR 10 million) in foreign campaign support went to the political organization of PM candidate Peter Marki-Zay, but that several other left-wing organizations also benefited from it. The documents of the discovery investigation also prove that the 99 Movement, founded by Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, received more than HUF 500 million (about EUR 1.3 million) in foreign campaign funding, which Gabor Perjes, a representative in Budapest's second district municipality, paid into the bank account of the movement.





MEP Deutsch also recalled that last December, a series of corruption activities in Brussels were exposed, revealing that left-wing MEPs had been bought by non-European actors.

It became clear that what happened in Hungary is exactly the same as what happened in the European Parliament, i.e. you were also bought kilo for kilo from outside Europe, just like Eva Kaili, Marc Tarabella and Andrea Cozzolino were,

he wrote.



As Mr Deutsch put it, in the context of the upcoming European Parliament elections, it is "reasonable to assume" that the Hungarian dollar-left will once again resort to the Brussels corruption mechanism, i.e. accept funds through illegal foreign influence-peddling.



Unlawful foreign interference in the Hungarian electoral process is a violation of Hungarian sovereignty, and foreign interference in Hungary's European Parliament campaign is an attack not only on the country's sovereignty, but on that of the EU institutions as well, he said.

We therefore call on you to immediately declare that in the 2024 European Parliament election campaign you will not resort to illegal means of foreign campaign financing in any form, not through so-called NGOs or civil organizations, nor through companies founded by former left-wing politicians,

MEP Deutsch wrote in the letter.

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, Fidesz MEP (Source: Facebook)



