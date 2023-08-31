időjárás 23°C Bella , Erika 2023. augusztus 31.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 23°C
Bella, Erika
2023. augusztus 31.
magyar

No stopping: Tucker Carlson's interview with PM Orban receives over 100M views so far

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
No stopping: Tucker Carlson's interview with PM Orban receives over 100M views so far

It's no exaggeration to say that the internet exploded after American right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson published his interview with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The 30-minute video was posted on the journalist's site at midnight Hungarian time on Wednesday and has since been viewed by more than a hundred million people.

Taking a look at Tucker Carlson's page on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) reveals that in August, his interview with Viktor Orban  is among the most-viewed content, preceded only by his interview with former US President Donald Trump with 263 million views. By comparison, his interview with Vivek Ramaswamy, the youngest ever Republican presidential candidate, has received 45 million views, while his interview with the Steven Sund, former chief of the United States Capitol Police, on the Capitol Hill events has 15 million views.

The interview with PM Orban was also shared by Elon Musk, owner of the X platform.

Very interesting. Hungary is trying hard to address their birth rate problem,

Elon Musk commented.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak also reacted to Musk's post and invited him to the Budapest Demographic Summit, "the largest global conference of pro-family forces, which will be attended by a number of heads of state, prime ministers and influencers".

 You can find out more about Hungary's family support scheme here. We look forward to welcoming you in Budapest,

Katalin Novak wrote in her response.

Tucker Carlson hosted Fox News' nightly political show between 2016 and 2023, and his message is being listened to in the United States, and not necessarily only in conservative circles, Rajmund Fekete, director of the Institute for the Study of Communism, told Magyar Nemzet earlier.

The key to ending the Russia-Ukraine war is in America's hands, Viktor Orban pointed out, among other issues, in the interview.

 Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) interviewed by American media personality Tucker Carlson at the Carmelite monastery on August 21, 2023. The interview was posted on Carlson's social media site X at midnight CET on August 30.  (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko) 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Márki-Zay Péter a református egyházzal hadakozik

Márki-Zay Péter a református egyházzal hadakozik

origo.hu
Váratlan fordulat: Az ukránok már nem akarnak harcolni

Váratlan fordulat: Az ukránok már nem akarnak harcolni

origo.hu
„Mennyire kell ostobának lenni, hogy ezt kirakja?” – Orosz Barbara élő adásban akadt ki L.L. Juniorék életveszélyes száguldozásán

„Mennyire kell ostobának lenni, hogy ezt kirakja?” – Orosz Barbara élő adásban akadt ki L.L. Juniorék életveszélyes száguldozásán

borsonline.hu
Guy Verhofstadt a népességfogyásról: Orbán

Guy Verhofstadt a népességfogyásról: Orbán

mandiner.hu
Megszólalt az ügyvéd: ez várhat L.L. Juniorra és G.w.M.-re a száguldozós mutatványuk után

Megszólalt az ügyvéd: ez várhat L.L. Juniorra és G.w.M.-re a száguldozós mutatványuk után

ripost.hu
EP-képviselőcsoport: Magyarország uniós forrásait nem adhatják másnak!

EP-képviselőcsoport: Magyarország uniós forrásait nem adhatják másnak!

mandiner.hu
Bizonyíték: akadályozza a mentőket Karácsony biciklisávja

Bizonyíték: akadályozza a mentőket Karácsony biciklisávja

origo.hu
A budapesti volt minden idők legjobb atlétikai világbajnoksága

A budapesti volt minden idők legjobb atlétikai világbajnoksága

origo.hu
Felrobbant a nemzetközi sajtó Tucker Carlson Orbán-interjúja után

Felrobbant a nemzetközi sajtó Tucker Carlson Orbán-interjúja után

magyarnemzet.hu
Máté Csaba elárulta, kísérletezget-e ma este a Fradi a litvánok ellen

Máté Csaba elárulta, kísérletezget-e ma este a Fradi a litvánok ellen

magyarnemzet.hu
Egy hétre az egész országban leáll az államapparátus

Egy hétre az egész országban leáll az államapparátus

magyarnemzet.hu
Szilágyi Áron kerülhet Gyurta Dániel helyére a Nemzetközi Olimpiai Bizottságban

Szilágyi Áron kerülhet Gyurta Dániel helyére a Nemzetközi Olimpiai Bizottságban

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

This is why migratory pressure on Europe is not diminishing

This is why migratory pressure on Europe is not diminishing

Despite promises, neither Italy nor the European Commission has supported Tunisia in stopping migrants.
PM Orban to Tucker Carlson: the key to ending Russia-Ukraine war is in America's hands

PM Orban to Tucker Carlson: the key to ending Russia-Ukraine war is in America's hands

The war in Ukraine, the role of the US in it and the Hungarian nation's mission were the subjects of Tucker Carlson's interview with the Hungarian prime minister.
Police and border patrol units up in arms against illegal migrants

Police and border patrol units up in arms against illegal migrants

PM Orban's top domestic security advisor sounds the alarm by declaring: we're up against armed illegal migrants and human smugglers.
These are the questions we put to the Russian authorities and the ambassador about the falsification of history

These are the questions we put to the Russian authorities and the ambassador about the falsification of history

During his visit to Hungary in 1992, then Russian President Boris Yeltsin apologized for the "Russian interference" in 1956.
From the Battle of Mohacs to the first revision of the Trianon Treaty

From the Battle of Mohacs to the first revision of the Trianon Treaty

Mohacs is an eternal symbol, a reference point and a grievance for all Hungarians with national sentiments, who are interested in their past.
New Russian textbook falsifies history regarding Hungarian Revolution of 1956

New Russian textbook falsifies history regarding Hungarian Revolution of 1956

A new Russian textbook portrays the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 as a fascist uprising organized by the West.
idézőjelVélemény
Kiss Károly

Doktor Mengele szelleme kísért a németeknél

Nyugaton tömeges divattá vált, hogy a fiatal nők sterilizáltatják magukat.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu