It's no exaggeration to say that the internet exploded after American right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson published his interview with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The 30-minute video was posted on the journalist's site at midnight Hungarian time on Wednesday and has since been viewed by more than a hundred million people.

Ep. 20 Hungary shares a border with Ukraine. We traveled to Budapest to speak with the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán. pic.twitter.com/LOzpMrQNIz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 29, 2023

Taking a look at Tucker Carlson's page on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) reveals that in August, his interview with Viktor Orban is among the most-viewed content, preceded only by his interview with former US President Donald Trump with 263 million views. By comparison, his interview with Vivek Ramaswamy, the youngest ever Republican presidential candidate, has received 45 million views, while his interview with the Steven Sund, former chief of the United States Capitol Police, on the Capitol Hill events has 15 million views.

The interview with PM Orban was also shared by Elon Musk, owner of the X platform.

Very interesting. Hungary is trying hard to address their birth rate problem. https://t.co/o6ssq6nefj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2023

Elon Musk commented.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak also reacted to Musk's post and invited him to the Budapest Demographic Summit, "the largest global conference of pro-family forces, which will be attended by a number of heads of state, prime ministers and influencers".

You can find out more about Hungary's family support scheme here. We look forward to welcoming you in Budapest,

Katalin Novak wrote in her response.

Tucker Carlson hosted Fox News' nightly political show between 2016 and 2023, and his message is being listened to in the United States, and not necessarily only in conservative circles, Rajmund Fekete, director of the Institute for the Study of Communism, told Magyar Nemzet earlier.