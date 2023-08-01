időjárás 29°C Boglárka 2023. augusztus 1.
Boglárka
2023. augusztus 1.
State Secretary: Battlefield only offers no solutions, only death

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Slovakia's foreign minister believes in weapon deliveries, and he would be right if there was a solution to this conflict on the battlefield, but there isn't, the state secretary for bilateral relations at Hungary's foreign ministry told Hungary's state news agency (MTI) on Monday.

There is only death on the battlefield, no solution, and that's why the decision should now be about peace instead of weapons,

 – State Secretary Tamas Menczer said.

It is true that this decision must also be taken in Moscow. And or course, in Washington. Then Brussels will follow suit, he added.

He underlined that the Hungarian government's position remains unchanged: we must not bring weapons to Ukraine, but peace.

On Sunday, Mr Menczer asked on his Facebook page: if there will be no war in the next four years, then why should we finance arms shipments? During their last meeting, the EU's foreign ministers discussed a proposal to spend €5 billion per annum in the next four years to finance arms shipments to Ukraine, he added.

Earlier, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Wlachovsky wrote on social media, among other things, that "the war could end tomorrow. The EU is not the problem, Russia is". He later wrote that he hoped it was clear who the aggressor was.

 

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, the state secretary for bilateral relations at Hungary's foreign ministry delivers a speech on the occasion of Szekler Freedom Day at a Budakeszi Town Hall, on March 10, 2023 (Source: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

 

