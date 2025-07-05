Fidesz-KDNPUkrajnaMenczer TamásukránbarátZelenszkij
magyar

Tamas Menczer: Ukrainian Press Extols Peter Magyar

Zelensky should not interfere in Hungary's domestic affairs, said the communications director of the governing parties.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 05. 10:03
Tamas Menczer, communications director of the ruling parties (Photo: MTI)
Tamas Menczer, communications director of the ruling parties (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Ukrainian press is full of praise for Peter Magyar. Journalists, analysts, and politicians are competing with each other to praise Peter Magyar because he is pro-Ukraine and supports Ukraine’s EU membership, highlighted the communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) in a post on his social media.

He added that

they all say the consultative survey Voks 2025 is not important, the decision made by the Hungarian people is not important, because Peter Magyar is coming, and he supports Ukraine and its EU membership.

In his Facebook video, the politician listed examples and pointed out that 

Zelensky does not accept that we said no to Ukraine’s EU membership. He is waiting for and supporting Peter Magyar, colluding with him. Like attracts like. The sovereigntist Orban government will protect the decision of the Hungarian people. Zelensky should not interfere in Hungarian affairs!

 

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of the ruling parties (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pári András
idezojelekszolidaritás

Adómentesség több mint egymillió fiatalnak

Pári András avatarja

A 25 év alattiakat az állam célzottan támogatja abban az életszakaszban, amikor önállóságuk alapjait teremtik meg.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu