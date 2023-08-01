Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

"An emergency phone number must be set up to enable citizens to report migrant-related incidents to the police," said Subotica Mayor Stevan Bakity on Friday at a public forum in Hajdukovo, Serbia. The mayor asked for a week before the citizens can see noticeable improvement.

Locals convened a public forum following the shootings and an explosion last Monday and Tuesday. Source: Istvan Pasztor /Facebook

The public forum was called by locals following incidents last Monday and Tuesday. Last week, residents of the village reported a series of shots and an explosion was also heard.

Migrants were shooting in the yard of a residential house

A resident wrote that they saw and heard illegal immigrants shooting just fifty meters from their house. The detonations were also heard in the surrounding villages of Supljak (Ludas) and Palic. Last Monday, a series of shots were fired by migrants from an outbuilding in the yard of a residential house in Hajdukovo, Serbia.

The migrants also opened fire at the police officers, according to press reports.

Residents living in the area locked themselves in their houses and many lay on the ground waiting for the police.

Similar shootings have taken place before between the people smugglers, but never before has such violence occurred in the yard of a residential house, endangering locals living in the area.