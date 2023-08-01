időjárás 29°C Boglárka 2023. augusztus 1.
Boglárka
2023. augusztus 1.
Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

Magyar Nemzet
3 órája
Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

Speaking at a public forum in Hajdukovo (Hajdujaras) after last week's shootings, Subotica Mayor Stevan Bakity proposed a hotline for locals to report incidents involving migrants. Istvan Pasztor, president of the Hungarian Association of Vojvodina, said the emergency number and law enforcement were a prerequisite for the people of Hajdukovo to regain their peace of mind.

"An emergency phone number must be set up to enable citizens to report migrant-related incidents to the police," said Subotica Mayor Stevan Bakity on Friday at a public forum in Hajdukovo, Serbia. The mayor asked for a week before the citizens can see noticeable improvement.

migráns, hajdújárás
Locals convened a public forum following the shootings and an explosion last Monday and Tuesday. Source: Istvan Pasztor /Facebook

The public forum was called by locals following incidents last Monday and Tuesday. Last week, residents of the village reported a series of shots and an explosion was also heard.

Migrants were shooting in the yard of a residential house

A resident wrote that they saw and heard illegal immigrants shooting just fifty meters from their house. The detonations were also heard in the surrounding villages of Supljak (Ludas) and Palic. Last Monday, a series of shots were fired by migrants from an outbuilding in the yard of a residential house in Hajdukovo, Serbia.

The migrants also opened fire at the police officers, according to press reports.

Residents living in the area locked themselves in their houses and many lay on the ground waiting for the police.

Similar shootings have taken place before between the people smugglers, but never before has such violence occurred in the yard of a residential house, endangering locals living in the area.

There have been shootings not only in Hajdukovo, but also in Kikinda, Palic, Horgos and Subotica by migrants and their smugglers, Pannon RTV has learned from Bojan Soralov, the district chief of Northern Backa.

Hungary could also witness shoot-outs among migrants

Istvan Pasztor, President of the Hungarian Association of Vojvodina, said that the emergency number and the maintenance of order are the basic prerequisites for the people of Hajdukovo to regain their peace of mind.

"Anyone who says that such shootings cannot happen in Hungary is lying. If we set up migrant ghettos in our country, it is only a matter of time before migrants engage in organised crime in Hungary. This could also lead to showdowns and armed clashes, Jozsef Horvath, a security policy advisor at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet speaking about last night's shootings in Serbia.

The EU is pushing the idea that we cannot keep the doors of migrant ghettos closed or keep them guarded.

Here too, the members of criminal organisations, mingled with the migrants, would seek to gain positions to control prostitution, drugs, arms and cigarette trafficking, just like in Serbia and various Western European countries. This leads to conflicts," Jozsef Horvath said.

They appear wherever there is a market demand

In recent months, members of various criminal organisations have attempted to take sub-machine guns, ammunition and hand grenades across Hungary's southern border to deliver the weapons to Western Europe, the expert said. The weapons are intended for criminal gangs with migrant background there, he explained.

In Sweden, clashes between gangs using explosives and automatic weapons have almost become commonplace. Just recall the days of migrant rioting, nearing a civil war, in France where migrants opened fire at police officers with automatic weapons. Wherever there is a market demand, organised crime is quick to emerge to meet needs, Jozsef Horvath pointed out.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

