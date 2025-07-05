Tibor Kapu: I Am Part of a Miracle

As a member of the Axiom–4 mission, launched on June 26, Tibor Kapu emphasized that he is proud to be conducting numerous forward-looking and innovative experiments aboard the space station. Out of the mission's total sixty experiments, twenty-five are being carried out as part of the Hungarian astronaut program, HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit).

Tibor Kapu and the rest of the Axiom-4 crew in the Harmony module of the International Space Station (Photo: handout/ NASA+)