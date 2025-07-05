As a member of the Axiom–4 mission, launched on June 26, Tibor Kapu emphasized that he is proud to be conducting numerous forward-looking and innovative experiments aboard the space station. Out of the mission's total sixty experiments, twenty-five are being carried out as part of the Hungarian astronaut program, HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit).
Tibor Kapu: I Am Part of a Miracle
It was a divine experience to be part of the launch of the Grace spacecraft, and every day since has been a miracle, including the moment we first caught sight of Earth, said Hungarian research astronaut Tibor Kapu, who answered questions from the media live from the International Space Station on Friday.
We really want the program to continue.
Over the past three to four years, many researchers, doctors, and other professionals have worked hard to learn how to select and train an astronaut.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
"Space exploration is a tremendous opportunity for everyone currently involved in the field, and for future generations too," said the Hungarian research astronaut at a press event held at the Huniverzum Visitor Center in Budapest.
Cover photo: Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu (Photo: AFP)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Alexandra Szentkiralyi: We Will Fight the Battles Against Ideologically Driven City Leadership!
Mayor Gergely Karacsony and his team run Budapest based on Brussels’ expectations, while the real problems of Budapest residents remain unresolved, said the leader of the Fidesz group in the municipal assembly.
Ukraine's EU Accession Is Key to Brussels' Restructuring Plans
It also carries security and health risks.
Tamas Deutsch: Peter Magyar Is Openly Colluding with Ukrainians
He thinks he can do whatever he wants.
Tamas Menczer: Ukrainian Press Extols Peter Magyar
Zelensky should not interfere in Hungary's affairs, stressed Tamas Menczer.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Alexandra Szentkiralyi: We Will Fight the Battles Against Ideologically Driven City Leadership!
Mayor Gergely Karacsony and his team run Budapest based on Brussels’ expectations, while the real problems of Budapest residents remain unresolved, said the leader of the Fidesz group in the municipal assembly.
Ukraine's EU Accession Is Key to Brussels' Restructuring Plans
It also carries security and health risks.
Tamas Deutsch: Peter Magyar Is Openly Colluding with Ukrainians
He thinks he can do whatever he wants.
Tamas Menczer: Ukrainian Press Extols Peter Magyar
Zelensky should not interfere in Hungary's affairs, stressed Tamas Menczer.