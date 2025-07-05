Kapu TiborHUNOR Magyar Űrhajós ProgramAxiom-4legénységNemzetközi Űrállomásfedélzetcsoda
magyar

Tibor Kapu: I Am Part of a Miracle

It was a divine experience to be part of the launch of the Grace spacecraft, and every day since has been a miracle, including the moment we first caught sight of Earth, said Hungarian research astronaut Tibor Kapu, who answered questions from the media live from the International Space Station on Friday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 05. 15:05
Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu (Photo: AFP)
Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As a member of the Axiom–4 mission, launched on June 26,  Tibor Kapu emphasized that he is proud to be conducting numerous forward-looking and innovative experiments aboard the space station. Out of the mission's total sixty experiments, twenty-five are being carried out as part of the Hungarian astronaut program, HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit).

Kapu Tibor
Tibor Kapu and the rest of the Axiom-4 crew in the Harmony module of the International Space Station (Photo: handout/ NASA+)

We really want the program to continue. 

 Over the past three to four years, many researchers, doctors, and other professionals have worked hard to learn how to select and train an astronaut.

"Space exploration is a tremendous opportunity for everyone currently involved in the field, and for future generations too," said the Hungarian research astronaut at a press event held at the Huniverzum Visitor Center in Budapest.

Cover photo: Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu (Photo: AFP)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pári András
idezojelekszolidaritás

Adómentesség több mint egymillió fiatalnak

Pári András avatarja

A 25 év alattiakat az állam célzottan támogatja abban az életszakaszban, amikor önállóságuk alapjait teremtik meg.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu