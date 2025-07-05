Ukraine's EU Accession Is Key to Brussels' Restructuring Plans

Ukraine's EU admission would be a disaster for the European Union, stated the Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly during a lecture at the Europa Free University in Lakitelek. Laszlo Kover pointed out that admitting Ukraine would also mean bringing the war into the Union.

In his view, the Russia–Ukraine war is part of a world war and, in part, a continuation of the Second World War.

The Speaker emphasized that the stakes of the next elections include Ukraine's EU accession, which would entail risks and losses for Hungary. As security risks, he mentioned the war and the influx of organized crime. Economically, he argued,

Hungary would become a net contributor, Hungarian farmers would lose agricultural subsidies and their markets, and EU funding would be cut.

He also touched on health risks and food safety concerns. Regarding the former, he added that Ukraine struggles with many public health problems that "we do not want to experience." On the issue of food safety, he warned about the spread of genetically modified food products.

Accession carries numerous dangers (Photo: MTI/Sandor Ujvari)

Ukraine’s accession would also carry political risks, Laszlo Kover pointed out.

For Brussels, admitting Ukraine is a tool to further centralize the EU’s decision-making system,

he warned.

The pro-government politician believes that Ukraine, which is projected to remain economically vulnerable for decades, would become a politically weighty actor in EU decision-making, one Brussels could use in any matter to prevent the formation of a "blocking minority." As a result, the EU would no longer be the best framework for Hungary to assert its national interests. Ukraine’s fast-tracked admission is in fact the key to Brussels' EU restructuring plans, he emphasized.