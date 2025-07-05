veszélyUkrajnaKövér ­LászlóMagyarország
magyar

Ukraine's EU Accession Is Key to Brussels' Restructuring Plans

It also carries security and health risks.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 05. 13:18
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Ukraine's EU admission would be a disaster for the European Union, stated the Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly during a lecture at the Europa Free University in Lakitelek. Laszlo Kover pointed out that admitting Ukraine would also mean bringing the war into the Union.

In his view, the Russia–Ukraine war is part of a world war and, in part, a continuation of the Second World War.

The Speaker emphasized that the stakes of the next elections include Ukraine's EU accession, which would entail risks and losses for Hungary. As security risks, he mentioned the war and the influx of organized crime. Economically, he argued, 

Hungary would become a net contributor, Hungarian farmers would lose agricultural subsidies and their markets, and EU funding would be cut.

He also touched on health risks and food safety concerns. Regarding the former, he added that Ukraine struggles with many public health problems that "we do not want to experience." On the issue of food safety, he warned about the spread of genetically modified food products.

Lakitelek, 2025. július 4. Kövér László, az Országgyűlés elnöke előadást tart az Európa Szabadegyetemen, Lakitelken 2025. július 5-én. MTI/Ujvári Sándor
 Accession carries numerous dangers (Photo: MTI/Sandor Ujvari)

Ukraine’s accession would also carry political risks, Laszlo Kover pointed out.

For Brussels, admitting Ukraine is a tool to further centralize the EU’s decision-making system,

he warned.

The pro-government politician believes that Ukraine, which is projected to remain economically vulnerable for decades, would become a politically weighty actor in EU decision-making, one Brussels could use in any matter to prevent the formation of a "blocking minority." As a result, the EU would no longer be the best framework for Hungary to assert its national interests.  Ukraine’s fast-tracked admission is in fact the key to Brussels' EU restructuring plans, he emphasized.

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pári András
idezojelekszolidaritás

Adómentesség több mint egymillió fiatalnak

Pári András avatarja

A 25 év alattiakat az állam célzottan támogatja abban az életszakaszban, amikor önállóságuk alapjait teremtik meg.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu