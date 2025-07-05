FideszUkrajnaTseber RolandManfred WeberMagyar Péter
Tamas Deutsch: Peter Magyar Is Openly Colluding with Ukrainians

He thinks he can do whatever he wants.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 05. 11:17
Tamas Deutsch, MEP for Fidesz (Source: Facebook/Tamas Deutsch)
"Ukraine has intensified its attacks against Hungary more than ever before. Instead of complying with the most basic diplomatic norms and politely asking the 27-member EU community to let it join, Ukraine is attacking an EU member state, Hungary, in the harshest way from outside the bloc," said the MEP for Fidesz on Hir TV's Monitor program.

According to Tamas Deutsch,

Peter Magyar is openly colluding with the Ukrainians, as the trip to Ukraine made by the leader of the Tisza Party was organized by a Ukrainian intelligence officer.

Tamas Deutsch highlighted that it is impossible that Peter Magyar did not know about the intelligence background of Roland Tseber, who organized his trip. This, he said, is proof that Peter Magyar is willing to ally with anyone and do anything just to seize power in Hungary.

The MEP said Peter Magyar believes that in his current position, he can do whatever he wants. Tamas Deutsch also added that

Manfred Weber is not an ally of Peter Magyar, but his handler in Brussels.

 You can watch the full interview in the video on Hir TV.

 

