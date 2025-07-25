TusványosToró T Tiborpolitikaifjúsági szervezetErdélyRMDSZszabadegyetem
magyar

Tibor T. Toro at Tusvanyos: Autonomy Issue Remains Paramount

Tibor T. Toro, a physicist-turned-politician and one of the most persistent advocates for autonomy within the Hungarian community in Romania, told Magyar Nemzet at Balvanyos Summer Open University and Student Camp (commonly known as Tusvanyos) in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo) how he began his political career, the defining moments along the way, and what advice he has for young Hungarian politicians in Transylvania. In his view, credibility, substance and the idea of community autonomy are more relevant today than ever.

Hagyánek Andrea
2025. 07. 25. 17:12
Tibor T. Toro (Source: Facebook/Tibor T Toro)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Looking back on the years of the regime change, Tibor T. Toro vividly recalls his path from a physics class in Timisoara (Temesvar) to the front lines of politics. As early as the late 1980s, he said, it was clear that something significant was brewing in Transylvania. As he put it, "those were beautiful, 

eventful, and often perilous times, especially December 1989 in Timisoara.

Tusványos
On July 23, 2025, Lorinc Nacsa, State Secretary for Nation Policy at the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office (center), opened the 34th Balvanyos Summer Free University and Student Camp (Tusvanyos) in Baile Tusnad (Tusnadfurdo), Transylvania. Beside him were Zsolt Nemeth, Chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and founder of the Free University (left), and Tibor T. Toro, Executive President of the Hungarian National Council of Transylvania (right). (Photo: MTI / Nandor Veres)

As a Hungarian from Timisoara, in the proximity of Rev. Laszlo Tokes, the winds of change were already in the air. “In fact, it was my students who brought me into politics,” he recalled. Toro spent six years teaching physics at his former school before being forced to leave for political reasons, after which he continued as a research physicist.

I found myself in an environment where I had the chance to deal with questions that, after the regime change, steered me toward community affairs and politics,” 

he explained.

However, the decisive moment, he says, came in the days following the revolution, when former students approached him about forming a youth organization since the Communist Youth Union (KISZ) had dissolved. This led to the creation of the Hungarian Youth Organization of Timisoara, which grew into the Federation of Hungarian Youth Organizations, with Toro as its president. From there, it was a direct path into the RMDSZ/UDMR (Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania).

“Gradually, this community organization grew, and in 2000, I became a professional politician when I entered the Romanian Parliament as an RMDSZ representative from Timis County,” he recalled. At the time, they envisioned the party as a community self-government: “We believed that there was room within it for all values and political directions, and that dialogue would define the shared Hungarian interest, which we would then represent outward to the Romanian state and to international organizations.”

Tibor T. Toro considers one of his greatest achievements to be his work around the Cluj (Kolozsvar) Declaration in 1992.

“At that time, I led a group that saw the issue of autonomy as a strategic goal—alongside Laszlo Tokes, Geza Szocs and Imre Borbely. To this day, I believe that no better strategy has been developed,” he stated, adding that although the autonomy issue has advanced in ebbs and waves ever since, “this is why it is worth engaging in politics.”

He also cited as a defining moment, the formation of the Reform Platform within RMDSZ—the first party-like platform inside the alliance.

Another significant milestone was the creation of the Hungarian National Council of Transylvania in 2003, which “organized political work around the concept of community autonomy as an integrating institution.” Alongside these, as he put it,

the Balvanyos Summer Open University provided the intellectual workshop for all of this, which continues to function to this day.

When asked what advice he would give to young Hungarian politicians in Transylvania today, he emphasized: “Thirty years ago, we learned politics in the ‘trenches’ because there was no formal political training; we had to do both the theoretical work and the practical battles ourselves.” In his view, politics today operates under a completely different logic. “The simplified messages of technological development, the ‘carpet-bombing’ style of communication, and the lack of debate are foreign to me. Fortunately, I no longer need to take part in it,” said the senior politician of the Hungarian Alliance of Transylvania (EMSZ).

What he still sees as essential to pass on is credibility: “If there is no substance and no credible personality behind it, then no amount of money or technology will help. The result will only be that young people will drift away from politics—and that is what we see today.”

Regarding the strategy for the future, he was clear:

We need young people who have vision and are interested in public life. And we need to create opportunities for them.

For the Hungarian community in Transylvania, community autonomy remains the most important vision for the future. “There is a tradition for this, there is demand for it, and successful European examples prove it. South Tyrol, for instance, shows that where self-determination functions, the community thrives,” he explained.

He believes the current environment is not favorable for the autonomy cause, which is precisely why it must be placed back on the agenda.

The key word is governance. Perhaps this should not be pursued through frontal parliamentary attacks but by utilizing local government powers at the regional level,

said the Executive President of the Hungarian National Council of Transylvania.

At the same time, he cautioned: “Unfortunately, in the past thirty years, there have been several moments when a window of opportunity opened, but we missed it—due to individual or group interests; just think of the work of Miklos Duray. We need to process these lessons so that if an opportunity arises again, we can face it prepared.”

This year at Tusvanyos, it once again became clear for Tibor T. Toro after three decades, the goal remains the same—creating a strong community autonomy that preserves and strengthens the Hungarian community in Transylvania.

According to Toro, the future of Hungarian communities depends on their ability to continue gathering strength and putting credible leaders at their helm. He believes that the most important task now is keeping the issue of autonomy on the agenda and bringing young people back into public life. In his view, the Balvanyos Summer Open University and similar forums continue to play a key role in this.

Cover photo: Tibor T. Toro (Source: Facebook/Tibor T Toro)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekkormány

A hülyegyerek és a kormány

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Tanmese.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.