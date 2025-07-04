Special Ops Colonel: We Fight on Land, in the Air, on Water and Underwater

Last week, the former leaders of predecessor units and national experts in special operations met with General Gabor Borondi, Chief of the Hungarian Defense Forces Staff, at the Hungarian Defense Forces’ Special Operations Command in Szolnok. What was the goal of the meeting?

In October, we’ll undergo a NATO-level inspection that will evaluate our command’s operations, capabilities, equipment, and resources based on thousands of criteria. This conference could be called a workshop. It was the first step in a process that will continue after the evaluation, when we will sit down to envision how this military force and its capabilities can meet the challenges of our time and protect the Hungarian people over the next five years, by 2030.

A specialized vehicle used by special forces troops: the Polaris MRZR 4 all-terrain vehicle (Photo: Tunde Racz)

Recently, the Hungarian Defense Forces' 1st Special Operations Brigade 'Arpad Bertalan' merged with the Joint Special Operations Command, forming the new Special Operations Command as of February 1, 2025. Why was this necessary?

The leadership of the Hungarian Defense Forces' special forces is now concentrated in one place within this new structure, and I lead the command as a direct subordinate of the Chief of the Defense Staff. This results in rapid decision-making, which is necessary for a military organization created for special operations. The world around us has changed: the extent, nature, and form of threats are changing, and military organizations must adapt to this. However, it is not only in terms of structure, capabilities, training, weapon systems, and especially mindset that we must be able to build a system that provides a genuine response to the threats.

In what direction are conflicts evolving? What do special operations soldiers need to be prepared for?

We're monitoring various theaters of war, and we’re seeing a significant shift in trend. In some areas, conventional ground forces are beginning to form smaller units with more specialized capabilities, sometimes thinking in terms of structures similar to special operations units. We're like a laboratory that demonstrates how to prepare for this type of warfare. What’s happening on the battlefield? Large-scale troop concentrations and large tank or armored vehicle formations are becoming infeasible, because the warring parties' long-range and deep-strike capabilities can eliminate such large targets. Conventional forces, whether armored or infantry, must figure out how to move and fight in smaller units. In addition, we have seen in Afghanistan, and previously in Iraq, that urban warfare has become a decisive factor. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has practically evolved into a drone war.

A soldier from the Special Operations Command rappels from a Hungarian Defense Forces H145M helicopter

(Photo: Facebook/Special Operations Command)

Do the equipment and weapons used by Special Operations soldiers meet NATO requirements?

We’ve been using drones for years, and now we are moving not just toward reconnaissance capabilities, but increasingly toward strike capabilities. Our airlift capability is ensured with H145M and H225M helicopters, as well as KC-390 transport aircraft. The drones, our certified command-and-control systems, encrypted communications, individual soldier gear, and weapons are all in order. We also have plans to procure new armored vehicles. I'd highlight that not long ago, we received three SOC-R vessels (Special Operations Craft - Riverine) from the United States, which strengthen our waterborne mobility. These are currently going through commissioning procedures and will soon be operational.

What makes a good special operations soldier?

In special operations forces, we’re looking for soldiers who can figure out how to achieve a military objective, often of strategic importance, using a specific set of resources and a given unit. In addition to acquiring special skills, we often have to free up all the capacity in our brains that is not necessarily characteristic of conventional thinking. So I would like to dispel the misconception that special operations soldiers are all broad-shouldered, muscular, tough commandos. The special operations command includes operators, assault riflemen, combat divers, paratroopers, pilots, and medical professionals, among others. We need to be capable of executing missions on land, in the air, on water and even underwater. This is a broad-spectrum military capability that requires a wide range of specialists and technical equipment.

What makes a good special operations commander?

Just like special operations soldiers, commanders must also be independent, able to focus on the success of the operation when making decisions, while keeping the protection of their comrades in mind. However, the road to a successful mission is long, and not everyone can make it. Commanders must also meet high standards, and the selection process is by no means easy. Sometimes, someone isn’t able to meet expectations, gives up and drops out after a few days. During training, self-discipline is honed, and it must be paired with the right amount of humility for someone to truly belong in our ranks. Here, people are armed with virtues that will always stay with them, will always draw their hearts here, and they will not betray their comrades even if they later leave the special operations community. For those who focus only on individual goals, without a deep commitment to the team or a desire for constant improvement, it can be difficult to maintain a sense of belonging. In the long run, the community respects those who not only follow their own paths but also actively contribute to building shared values. But I want to emphasize that special ops soldiers don't necessarily have to be pigeonholed into the broad-shouldered, muscular, killer-with-teeth category. From divers to paratroopers to pilots, every candidate goes through a selection process, completes the required courses, and earns the qualifications to be able to take on these missions. I’d also highlight again the importance of a soldier’s individual mindset—the ability to assess resources, understand the strategic objective, and recognize the risks involved in order to carry out the mission successfully. I’m a special operations pilot myself. I had to complete multiple special operations training programs before reaching my current position. I received training in special air operations planning, then went through courses for commanding units at various levels, from squad leader to component commander. NATO pays close attention to ensuring that, as it develops its special operations soldiers, their leaders also possess comprehensive, complex knowledge, and the alliance has its own dedicated leadership training programs for this purpose.

Besides the solution-oriented, open, strategic thinking mentioned, we must also learn to push up to the limit, but no further. It requires great humility toward the special operations command and the complex tasks, as well as respect for our soldiers. It is important for a commander to respect not only their own superiors but also their subordinates. I consider myself very fortunate to have been entrusted with such a significant military capability, and I strive to fulfill this role with total devotion, heart and soul. To this day, I am still learning; I have to have a broad overview, but a great leadership team helps with this. Hungarian Special Operations soldiers have gained experience in Iraq, Afghanistan, Africa and many other places, so with such a team, I am confidently looking ahead to the NATO assessment this autumn as a commander.

While on the topic of the NATO validation exercises scheduled for October, what are your expectations?

NATO appoints an inspection team, and I want to emphasize that we are not testing ourselves. The inspection checklists are thick stacks containing thousands of items. There will be no surprise expectations, but given that special operations capabilities cover a very broad spectrum—quite literally conducting tasks on land, water, underwater and in the air—the NATO evaluation will be a very serious test. I would also like to point out that an inspection at the component command level has not yet been conducted in the region. Hungary is the lead nation of the Regional Special Operations Component Command, which colleagues began building in 2017, and in 2025, it will undergo its first official NATO validation.

I believe that I have not only been able to continue the work of the previous, highly qualified commanders, but I am the “lucky” one who has inherited this exam. Several designated military organizations and, in a certain sense, the entire Hungarian Defense Forces have worked to meet NATO requirements. I feel we have done everything to achieve a successful evaluation.

The special ops soldiers can also attack from under water (Photo: Gabor Kiss Facebook/Special Operations Command)

Upon successful validation, does it come with any concrete expectations or additional tasks or functions from the allies?

We are now approaching classified areas, but perhaps it can be shared that NATO has precise plans on how to respond to the adversary’s plans. To this end, from land forces to air forces to special operations forces, there must be regional plans in place, along with the certification that enables application within the NATO alliance system. So, if we pass the October evaluation, it means we will have in our hands the certification proving we are combat-ready and can be mobilized within NATO’s alliance system on very short notice.

Since such a military organization possesses the competencies required for alliance-level operations, after the evaluation, NATO will consider Hungary the lead nation for special operations in the region, capable of coordinating and leading regional allies at the command level. This is significant because we are not simply members of a regional initiative, but its center is located in Hungary. I believe this is not only a success of military diplomacy, but one of diplomacy in general.

Can you say which other NATO members have this certification in the field of special operations?

To mention just a few, apart from the United States, Italy, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom have component commands. Another very important direct partner is Poland. All of these countries are larger than ours, so we are joining a relatively elite group. I believe we have set the bar high, but special operations forces thrive on challenges.