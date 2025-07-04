Zelensky Brings Decision - Landmines Continue to Kill

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision to leave the convention was due to Russia’s “armed aggression against Ukraine” and its “mass use” of such mines, which has given it an “asymmetric advantage.”

Kyiv also stressed that it has faithfully abided by the convention’s terms since its ratification in 2005, but that at the time of signature and ratification, “the current circumstances” – namely, the war with Russia – “did not exist and could not have been foreseen,”

the Italian daily il Tempo reported.

Kyiv also stressed that it has faithfully abided by the convention’s terms since its ratification in 2005, but that at the time of signature and ratification, “the current circumstances” – namely, the war with Russia – “did not exist and could not have been foreseen,”

the Italian daily il Tempo reported.

Roman Kostyenko, a member of parliament, commented on Facebook regarding the presidential decree that withdrawal still requires parliamentary approval.

"This is a step that the reality of war has long demanded. Russia is not a party to the convention and has deployed landmines on a massive scale against both our armed forces and civilians,”

lamented Mr. Kostyenko, who is secretary of the Ukrainian parliament’s committee on national security, defense and intelligence.