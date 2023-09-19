időjárás 23°C Vilhelmina 2023. szeptember 19.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 23°C
Vilhelmina
2023. szeptember 19.
magyar

Organized, aggressive gangs of migrants arrive at border equipped with demolition tools (Shocking video)

Munkatársunktól
18 perce
Organized, aggressive gangs of migrants arrive at border equipped with demolition tools (Shocking video)

Migration pressure has increased significantly in recent days at Hungary's southern border. A video from kormany.hu shows migrants trying to enter the country in gangs. They are armed with knives, slingshots, gas sprays and other weapons. 

The images show the aggressive groups advancing in a threatening manner, using their weapons and posing a serious challenge to the border control units. It is a well-organized operation, as evidenced by the fact that the illegal immigrants are equipped with ladders, bolt cutters and welding torches and they are trying to cross the border at different points of the fence at the same time, diverting the attention of the authorities.

The people smuggling gangs make no secret of their activity. They post videos on TikTok boasting with how they bring illegal migrants into the country. Their videos, tagged 400-59 and Killer Group among others, show border crossers from other continents and cultures marching in a fearful and defiant manner, including videos of them using tobacco products that look like marijuana or denigrating the Hungarian police. 

@afgcriminal313 #خسبي_الله_ونعم_وكيل #پشتون_تاجیک_هزاره_ازبک_زنده_باد🇦🇫 ♬ original sound - ✍️📚بي پروا فلسفه✍️📚

Cover photo: Illustration. Migration pressure at the southern border has increased significantly in recent days (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Traktorral ütközött egy teherautó Mélykútnál, egy ember meghalt

Traktorral ütközött egy teherautó Mélykútnál, egy ember meghalt

origo.hu
Milliós születésnapi bulit tartott a kislányának L.L. Junior

Milliós születésnapi bulit tartott a kislányának L.L. Junior

origo.hu
„Fiatalabb nálam sokkal”: kibukott az igazság Csutiból a kedvesével kapcsolatban

„Fiatalabb nálam sokkal”: kibukott az igazság Csutiból a kedvesével kapcsolatban

metropol.hu
Kijev durván megfenyegette a külföldön bujkáló hadköteles ukránokat

Kijev durván megfenyegette a külföldön bujkáló hadköteles ukránokat

vg.hu
Újabb busztragédia történt, rengeteg a halott

Újabb busztragédia történt, rengeteg a halott

ripost.hu
Csak úgy zeng a világsajtó attól, hogy Ukrajna beperli Magyarországot

Csak úgy zeng a világsajtó attól, hogy Ukrajna beperli Magyarországot

mandiner.hu
Egyetlen bugyiban mutogatja magát az Ázsia Expressz új sztárja - kép

Egyetlen bugyiban mutogatja magát az Ázsia Expressz új sztárja - kép

origo.hu
Bíró Attila: Nem szeretném a tudásomat a magyarok ellen használni

Bíró Attila: Nem szeretném a tudásomat a magyarok ellen használni

origo.hu
LMBTQ-tananyag miatt függesztették fel a Nemzeti Oktatási Központ elnökét

LMBTQ-tananyag miatt függesztették fel a Nemzeti Oktatási Központ elnökét

magyarnemzet.hu
Levetítik a Fidesz frakcióülésén a Magyarországot pocskondiázó svéd oktatófilmet

Levetítik a Fidesz frakcióülésén a Magyarországot pocskondiázó svéd oktatófilmet

magyarnemzet.hu
Nem várt problémákat okozhat a tanévkezdés miatti stressz(x)

Nem várt problémákat okozhat a tanévkezdés miatti stressz(x)

she.life.hu
Visszaszólt a lengyel kormány az ukrán pereskedésre

Visszaszólt a lengyel kormány az ukrán pereskedésre

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary FM: Hungary's pro-peace position based on national interest highly appreciated worldwide

Hungary FM: Hungary's pro-peace position based on national interest highly appreciated worldwide

We have concluded important agreements at the UN General Assembly, and we have important negotiations behind us, Hungary's foreign minister said.
Drug trafficking in Belgium an even bigger problem than terrorism

Drug trafficking in Belgium an even bigger problem than terrorism

The justice minister is pushing for EU extradition agreements in a bid to make it easier to catch criminals.
European affairs committee chair: rights of Hungarian community in Transcarpathia must be guaranteed

European affairs committee chair: rights of Hungarian community in Transcarpathia must be guaranteed

Judit Varga also presented Hungary's position on the priorities for the Spanish EU Presidency.
PM Orban's four-point plan can bring change in Brussels

PM Orban's four-point plan can bring change in Brussels

Achieving the key points highlighted by PM Orban would be in the interest of all European citizens.
Who is Marton Gulyas, the man discrediting Hungary abroad?

Who is Marton Gulyas, the man discrediting Hungary abroad?

Gulyas was recently trained in the US on US taxpayers' money, and his YouTube channel has an obscure financial background.
Farmers at demonstration: “We were deceived by the EU with Ukrainian grain”

Farmers at demonstration: “We were deceived by the EU with Ukrainian grain”

The area around the Zahony border crossing was packed with protesting farmers after the European Union did not extend the ban on Ukrainian grain imports.
Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Az olajtermelés csökkentése a dízel árát is megemelte, a finomítók pedig inkább más üzemanyagok előállítására fókuszálnak.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Nézzék meg, hogy mit akarnak lenyomni a torkunkon! + videó

Szép új világ.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu