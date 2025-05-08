Rendkívüli

Lemondott Gyurcsány Ferenc

Vlagyimir PutyinOrbán ViktorUrsula von der LeyenManfred Weber
magyar

PM: Orban: Ursula von der Leyen Has Also Sworn Allegiance to Ukraine + Video

The leaders in Brussels do not care about the lives of European citizens, they are only focused on maintaining the conflict in Ukraine, Hungary's prime minister pointed out.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 08. 10:29
Az Európai Parlament ülése MTI/EPA/Patrick Seeger
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Once again, threatening news came from Brussels today; Ursula von der Leyen has followed Manfred Weber in swearing allegiance to Ukraine," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on social media.

Kijev, 2023. november 4. Ursula von der Leyen, az Európai Bizottság elnöke és Volodimir Zelenszkij ukrán elnök a kijevi megbeszéléseit követő sajtóértekezleten 2023. november 4-én, az Ukrajna elleni orosz háború alatt. MTI/EPA/Szerhij Dolzsenko
Ursula von der Leyen would continue the war (Photo: MTI/EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko)

The president of the European Commission has pledged to take decisive steps to aid Ukraine's EU accession. Von der Leyen has also announced that they want to send more money to Ukraine than ever before, and that she wants to drag Europe even deeper into the Ukrainian war, he said.

This is not in Europe's interest,

Viktor Orban pointed out. "Europe's interest is to follow the United States and start moving away from the war. Europe’s interest is to stop pouring Europeans' money into the bottomless sack of an unwinnable war and to allow countries to enter the bloc only if they strengthen the community and not ones that would push us into bankruptcy," the Hungarian prime minister said. 

Hungary's stance is clear and we stand by it. We do not want Hungarians to be forced to pay the price of Ukraine's EU accession,

said Viktor Orban.  In his view, it is time the European Commission represented member states, rather than Ukraine,

As Magyar Nemzet reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stated in the European Parliament on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch further attacks if Ukraine fails to make peace with Moscow according to on its own terms. In her pro-war speech, the Brussels leader talked about sending more weapons, an energy policy threatening Hungary's  utility cost cut scheme, and Ukraine’s fast-tracked European integration.

Cover photo: Manfred Weber and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: MTI/EPA/Patrick Seeger)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekNATO

Magyar Péter újabb atombombát ígért, de csak bolhaszellentés lett belőle

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Ismét besült a csodafegyver.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu