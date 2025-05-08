PM: Orban: Ursula von der Leyen Has Also Sworn Allegiance to Ukraine + Video

"Once again, threatening news came from Brussels today; Ursula von der Leyen has followed Manfred Weber in swearing allegiance to Ukraine," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on social media.

Ursula von der Leyen would continue the war (Photo: MTI/EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko)

The president of the European Commission has pledged to take decisive steps to aid Ukraine's EU accession. Von der Leyen has also announced that they want to send more money to Ukraine than ever before, and that she wants to drag Europe even deeper into the Ukrainian war, he said.

This is not in Europe's interest,

Viktor Orban pointed out. "Europe's interest is to follow the United States and start moving away from the war. Europe’s interest is to stop pouring Europeans' money into the bottomless sack of an unwinnable war and to allow countries to enter the bloc only if they strengthen the community and not ones that would push us into bankruptcy," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Hungary's stance is clear and we stand by it. We do not want Hungarians to be forced to pay the price of Ukraine's EU accession,

said Viktor Orban. In his view, it is time the European Commission represented member states, rather than Ukraine,

As Magyar Nemzet reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stated in the European Parliament on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch further attacks if Ukraine fails to make peace with Moscow according to on its own terms. In her pro-war speech, the Brussels leader talked about sending more weapons, an energy policy threatening Hungary's utility cost cut scheme, and Ukraine’s fast-tracked European integration.