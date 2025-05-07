Rendkívüli

Peter Magyar’s Key Advisor: EU Membership Could Enable Troop Deployment to Ukraine

In the event that Ukraine becomes an EU or NATO member, states of the North Atlantic region – including Hungary – could send military units to the front line, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, the Tisza Party's defense policy advisor, said back in December. The words of Hungary's former Chief of General Staff remain relevant today, as both the European Union leadership and the European People’s Party, to which Peter Magyar’s party belongs, are pushing for Ukraine’s accelerated EU accession.

2025. 05. 07. 18:01
One of Peter Magyar's main confidants is Romolusz Ruszin-Szendi, who says that Ukraine's accession to the EU could mean sending NATO troops. (Source: Frizbi TV /YouTube)
While Tisza Party leader Peter Magyar works diligently to give the impression that he is distancing himself from the EU’s pro-war policies and decisions, some of the party’s representatives and policy officials occasionally reveal their true positions. One of the clearest such slips came from Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, Hungary's former top military leader .

Budapest, 2025. március 15. Ruszin-Szendi Romulusz volt vezérkari főnök beszédet mond a Tisza Párt 1848-1849-es forradalom és szabadságharc kitörésének 177. évfordulója alkalmából a budapesti Andrássy úton tartott ünnepségén 2025. március 15-én. MTI/Illyés Tibor
Peter Magyar's confidant, former Chief of General Staff Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, let information slip. Photo.

Back in December, on the Ultrahang program discussing the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war, Ruszin-Szendi was asked what kind of military support Western states might offer Ukraine. He responded: "There have been reports that NATO or EU forces could enter Ukraine." The host followed up by asking if this is a realistic proposal or if it is just empty words.

The lieutenant general replied, "Well, this is a kind of signaling between parties. This could only realistically happen if Ukraine were a NATO or EU member. Then it would be legitimate for our forces – meaning forces from North Atlantic countries – to enter. Without that, it could be a casus belli for Russia."

(This segment begins at 12:50 in the video.)

Full Support for Ukraine

Despite efforts to downplay the issue since, Ruszin-Szendi’s comments effectively imply that Peter Magyar’s camp would consider sending Hungarian troops to the front if Ukraine were an EU member. This is particularly significant as Ukraine’s accelerated accession is actively on the EU agenda. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that integration could occur before 2030.

At the recent European People’s Party (EPP) congress – of which the Tisza Party is a member – a resolution was adopted calling for political, financial, and military support for Ukraine and making its fast-tracked EU accession a top priority.

The EPP's emergency resolution “Solidarity with Ukraine ” emphasized: "the crucial task is to strengthen Ukraine — politically, 7 militarily, financially, legally, economically and regarding humanitarian conditions — with solid long-term security guarantees on its way to EU and NATO membership.”

Although Tisza Party representatives did not attend the Valencia congress, EPP leaders like Manfred Weber have spoken of Peter Magyar’s party as firm supporters of Ukraine’s EU accession. This view is reinforced by a survey conducted by Tisza in March as part of their Voice of the Nation campaign. One of the questions asked about Ukraine’s EU membership, and 58% of supporters answered "yes".

A Double Game

It’s evident that Peter Magyar is avoiding this increasingly sensitive issue for political reasons, as most Hungarians currently oppose Ukraine’s EU accession. He doesn’t want to align himself with a minority view. On the other hand, the EPP expects full support from him on Ukraine.

Notably, it was clear even before last year’s European Parliament elections that joining the EPP required embracing the pro-war stance – including unlimited financial and military support for Ukraine. In April, Manfred Weber made this clear to all potential new members.

Applauding Zelensky in Ukrainian Flag T-Shirts

Accordingly, on September 19, Tisza’s MEPs voted for a pro-war resolution in the European Parliament calling for more weapons to be sent to Ukraine. Two months later, they publicly demonstrated their support by wearing Ukrainian flag T-shirts while listening to a speech by President Volodymyr Zelensky – delivered via video – marking the 1,000th day of the war.

Peter Magyar's Tisza party colleagues demonstratively showed support for Ukraine. (Source: YouTube)

In March 2025, Peter Magyar was also listed as a co-author of an EP resolution proposal stating: “The future of Europe is being decided on the Ukrainian battlefield, so we must send more weapons and ammunition.” Although the resolution was adopted by a majority, including the EPP, the Tisza MEPs abstained. For days, Peter Magyar repeatedly denied having signed the proposal and accused Fidesz of forgery.

 

