Michael Knowles Praises Hungary’s Family-Centered Policies

Michael Knowles, author of one of Donald Trump's favorite books, made strong statements recently about the U.S. population decline. On his show, The Michael Knowles Show on The Daily Wire, the popular conservative commentator discussed how having children contributes to the country’s future and to “making America great.”

Michael Knowles praises the family-centered policies of the Hungarian government (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)

Knowles emphasized that Americans have a patriotic duty to have children, as it is the key to the country’s future.

Do your patriotic duty! Make America great again! You have to have children. We need babies. It’s your marital duty. It’s your patriotic duty. And it’s fun. Let’s not forget that. It’s a fun thing,

he also pointed out.

I’m a man, so maybe women sometimes have a different view. But it’s got to be done, people,

he added.

Michael Knowles: Liberals Are Not Worth Voting For

Knowles is best known for his book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide", which was also published in Hungarian by the Center for Fundamental Rights.

After the book’s release, Knowles became one of the most popular conservative hosts in the U.S. The book became a bestseller in 2017 – unsurprising given its humorous format: while it contains 245 pages, only the chapter titles are written, the rest consists of blank pages. Knowles explains, this reflects the emptiness of liberal ideology thanks to everything the liberals have done to empty out the ideology they cling to.

A brilliant book, a real pleasure to read,

praised U.S. President Donald Trump at the time of its release.

The book gained popularity not just in the U.S., but also in Hungary.

Absolutely convincing,

Miklos Szantho, the General Director of the Center for Fundamental Rights, said of the book.

The book is based on a true story,

noted Mate Kocsis, Fidesz parliamentary group leader.

Michael Knowles Openly Supports Viktor Orban’s Policies

The prominent American commentator has frequently spoken positively about Hungary and the Hungarian people.

What stands out to me about Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s policies is their strong focus on the family, something that’s also true of the Hungarian people,

he said. He also praised the Hungarian constitution’s definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman, and Hungary’s recognition that a nation is more than an idea – it’s made up of people.

Knowles especially voiced his support for Orban after the 2018 reelection. He harshly criticized the Western media’s negative portrayals of Hungary and stressed that Hungarians exercised their right to democratically elect their leaders.

From Atheist to Catholic – An Intellectual Journey Back to Faith

Knowles turned away from religion in his youth, but during his studies at Yale – influenced by philosophical works such as Alvin Plantinga’s modal ontological argument – he found his way back to faith and is now a committed Catholic.

I noticed that the smartest people I knew were not only theists, but Christians,

he said about rediscovering his faith.

Transgenderism Must Go

Knowles has visited Budapest several times, including for the 2023 CPAC conference, where he declared:

"Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.”

The statement was met with enthusiastic applause at the conference, but mainstream media labeled it “hate speech” and “genocidal rhetoric.”

Cover Photo: Michael Knowles (Photo: Getty Images via AFP)