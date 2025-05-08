Weber Spells Out Tisza Party's Real Position, Despite What Peter Magyar Claims

“The globalists maintain their power from France to Germany and Poland with tools that trample democracy and the rule of law. In Hungary, Manfred Weber and his allies are now using Peter Magyar as their latest instrument, because we want to save Christian civilization, national culture, and children from the dangers of gender ideology and mass migration,” Miklos Szantho said at a joint event in Madrid organized by the Center for Fundamental Rights and the Patriotic Foundation.

Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights in Madrid at the joint event organized by the Center and the Patriot Foundation (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)

They would enforce their power interests even at the cost of hundreds of thousands of deaths. In fact, it’s now evident that they’re willing to integrate not peace, but war itself into the EU along with Ukraine—an act that, without exaggeration, foreshadows the disintegration of the entire European community,

he emphasized. The think tank chief also stated that the rules of the game typical of the 20th century no longer apply today. The world has become more dangerous, but it also brings new opportunities for patriots.

Hungary’s national interest lies in overcoming anti-democratic liberalism and building a system of illiberal democracies,

he said, adding that Hungary has been defending itself from liberal destruction for the past fifteen years—and that this is not a flaw in the system, but proof that the leftist-liberal system itself is the flaw.

