People's desire for truth has broken through the wall of liberal media

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
People's desire for truth has broken through the wall of liberal media

In the past two weeks, the World Athletics Championships put Hungary on the world map for millions of people, and then popular American TV personality Tucker Carlson presented the Hungarian position to the world, said Zoltan Koskovics on the Igazsag Oraja (Hour of Truth) program, a joint talk show of the Center for Fundamental Rights and Hir FM. He referred to the fact that more than 120 million people watched Tucker Carlson's interview with prime minister Viktor Orban. 

The Center's geopolitical analyst emphasized that this is an unprecedented success in Hungarian history, which has boosted the country's prestige.

Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, said that Hungary's intellectual weight far exceeds its economic, military and political importance. That is why people pay attention to what we say, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the global progressive media empire has been discredited. The people's desire for truth and their need to get real information in the face of the mass of propaganda that the liberals are unleashing on the world is so strong that it is breaking through this liberal wall that they have tried to put up so that only their views can prevail," Mr Dornfeld said.

The progressive media have done a lot to lose people's trust, Zoltan Koskovics stressed. The most watched evening interview programs on the US news channel CNN are watched by 700-800 thousand people, this is the figure to be compared with the 120 million. 

The interview reached this many people without Tucker Carlson being backed by a media empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars. This incredible media dominance is not exhibited by the mainstream press, but by journalist who is honest, open and consistent in his own opinion," he noted. 

The Igazsag Oraja programme is available in Hungarian here: 

US media personality Tucker Carlson interviews Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the prime minister's office in the Carmelite Monastery on 21 August 2023 (Source: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

