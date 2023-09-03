People's desire for truth has broken through the wall of liberal media

Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, said that Hungary's intellectual weight far exceeds its economic, military and political importance. That is why people pay attention to what we say, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the global progressive media empire has been discredited. The people's desire for truth and their need to get real information in the face of the mass of propaganda that the liberals are unleashing on the world is so strong that it is breaking through this liberal wall that they have tried to put up so that only their views can prevail," Mr Dornfeld said.