People's desire for truth has broken through the wall of liberal media

In the past two weeks, the World Athletics Championships put Hungary on the world map for millions of people, and then popular American TV personality Tucker Carlson presented the Hungarian position to the world, said Zoltan Koskovics on the Igazsag Oraja (Hour of Truth) program, a joint talk show of the Center for Fundamental Rights and Hir FM. He referred to the fact that more than 120 million people watched Tucker Carlson's interview with prime minister Viktor Orban.
The Center's geopolitical analyst emphasized that this is an unprecedented success in Hungarian history, which has boosted the country's prestige.