Michael Knowles recently spoke on his show about how much he envied Carlson for being able to interview Mr Orban.

He said that he admires Viktor Orban, whom he considers seriously intelligent and highly educated.

He's a guy in the rough and tumble of politics, but takes very seriously these broad historical and philosophical questions and simplifies them,

Mr Knowles said of the Hungarian premier and encouraged his followers to watch the interview Tucker Carlson made, which has already been viewed by more than 120 million people.