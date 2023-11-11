"This is Afghanistan": Hungarian Villages Made Unlivable + video

"For the last month, whenever we who live here tried to go into the forest,

they would stand in front of you with guns and say that this is Afghanistan behind them, and they wouldn't let you in,

said a local resident near the Hungarian border in Palic (Palics), Serbia. A video posted on the government's official social media page shows that

the influx of migrants has made primarily Hungarian-inhabited Serbian villages five kilometers from Hungary's borders unlivable.

The video features local residents talking about what they experience.

Cover photo: Serbian police officers lead away a detained migrant man at Horgos near the Hungarian border on October 29, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Serbian Ministry of Interior)