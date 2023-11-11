időjárás 7°C Márton 2023. november 11.
2023. november 11.
"This is Afghanistan": Hungarian Villages Made Unlivable + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
"For the last month, whenever we who live here tried to go into the forest, 

they would stand in front of you with guns and say that this is Afghanistan behind them, and they wouldn't let you in,

said a local resident near the Hungarian border in Palic (Palics), Serbia. A video posted on the government's official social media page shows that

the influx of migrants has made primarily Hungarian-inhabited Serbian villages five kilometers from Hungary's borders unlivable.

The video features local residents talking about what they experience. 

Cover photo: Serbian police officers lead away a detained migrant man at Horgos near the Hungarian border on October 29, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Serbian Ministry of Interior)

 

PM Orban: Bureaucratic Terrorist Attack on Freedom of Expression

PM Orban: Bureaucratic Terrorist Attack on Freedom of Expression

"This shows the limitations on freedom in Europe," the Poles said in response to Brussels's latest move.
Hungary: An Economic, Cultural and Political Meeting Place

Hungary: An Economic, Cultural and Political Meeting Place

"The time has come, now that Hungary has finally reclaimed its sovereignty and is responsible for its own decisions."
Qatar's Opulence: Hamas Chiefs Bask in Unthinkable Luxury

Qatar's Opulence: Hamas Chiefs Bask in Unthinkable Luxury

While thousands of civilians in Gaza are dying or losing everything as a result of the Hamas war, the leaders of Hamas continue to live like royalty in Qatar.
HCLU Goes to Court Over Pro-Palestine Activists

HCLU Goes to Court Over Pro-Palestine Activists

The Soros-linked organization aims to create disturbance, expert says, adding that supporting terrorism is a crime.
Hungary FM: This is Madness, Nonsense + Video

Hungary FM: This is Madness, Nonsense + Video

Hungary is in a fortunate position when it comes to the media, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.
PM Orban: "Hungary is for Hungarians, Hungarian Jobs Belong to Hungarians"

PM Orban: "Hungary is for Hungarians, Hungarian Jobs Belong to Hungarians"

Prime Minister Orban gave an interview to Hungary's public radio.
Csépányi Balázs

Veiszer Alindánál mértek hatalmas ütést az ellenzékre

Nem várt fordulat.

