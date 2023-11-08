időjárás 10°C Zsombor 2023. november 8.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 10°C
Zsombor
2023. november 8.
magyar

People Smuggling Gangs Clash at Hungary Border + videos

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
People Smuggling Gangs Clash at Hungary Border + videos

People smuggling in the Balkans is good business, and experts agree that it's also very lucrative. In 2020 alone, the estimated value of this market at the border between Serbia, Hungary and Romania was around €10 million, the Serbian website of Euronews reports. The Center for Migrants and Asylum Seekers estimates that there are currently 5,000 illegal immigrants in Serbia, and more than 70,000 have crossed the country this year. 

Hungary’s border fence does stop migration

Armed clashes linked to migrants typically take place between rival gangs of illegal migrants, with people smuggling gangs in the background.

The clashes are about territory and clients,

 – Milica Svabics, a staffer at the Belgrade-based NGO KlikAktiv - founded in 2014 with a view to providing help for migrants - told Euronews. She added that the majority of migrants hiding in reception centers and illegal camps are of Afghan or Syrian descent. Ms Svabics also pointed out that the Hungarian border fence is causing the westbound gangs to stall in Serbia and stay in the region for longer periods. And the most obvious way for them to get through this period and explore alternative solutions is to track down the criminal gangs involved in the people-smuggling business.

Despite the fact that there is a significant number of migrants among the people smugglers and that police seize large quantities of weapons and drugs in the camps used by unauthorized migrants, some migrant rights organizations still believe that these people should be allowed free passage to Europe.

According to Klikaktiv's employee quoted before, these individuals should be granted the same freedoms in the EU as refugees fleeing the Ukraine war, including their free movement, the provision of temporary residence permits, work documents and general protection, Ms Svabics says.

Serb authorities comb through everything 

Meanwhile, Serbian police continue their operations along the Serbia-Hungary border with the aim of reinforcing security in the area, with the interior ministry continuing to post pictures and information on its social media on a regular basis. The Hungarian border has become an operational area of sorts since the last clashes between people smugglers at Horgos.

Following that incident, the presence of Serbian special units along the southern side of Hungary's border fence became permanent.

According to information released by the interior ministry, their employees recently identified a total of 165 illegal migrants in Pirot, along the Bulgarian border, as well as in the areas of Kikinda, Subotica and Zombor in northern Vojvodina. Police searched ten facilities and 7372 vehicles, and 33 people were charged with various immigration offences. In addition, four persons were charged with illegal crossing of a state border and on suspicion of involvement in human smuggling.

As we have highlighted in our earlier pieces, during the operations Serbian police found weapons, bullets and drugs in the makeshift forest camps used by illegal migrants.

Police continue their operation

In the coming days, police will step up their effort and involve all police forces in the implementation of this particular operation in order to curb illegal migration, they said in a statement. Their goal is to increase security so that locals feel even safer. 

 

According to Magyar Nemzet's local correspondent, the number of migrants in and around Subotica has also significantly decreased. Whereas in the past locals could encounter illegal migrants anywhere on the streets, they can hardly see any migrants these days. Despite this, however, they remain uneasy, expressing concerns that the calm is only temporary and that migrants may return once authorities reduce the scope of the crackdown.

According to the leader of the North Bačka district, the police operation has been a sweeping success as there are no more migrants in Subotica. The city's reception center in now empty. Bojan Soralov posted a photo of the derelict building on Facebook, saying: 

After the latest shoot-out between migrants in the Horgos region, Serbia - under the leadership of President Aleksandar Vucic - reacted in a firm and organized manner to the brutal violation of the laws of the Republic of Serbia and the threat to people's safety by illegal migrants in the North Bačka region. In the last nine days, the special forces of Serbia's interior ministry have conducted 24-hour daily patrols in Subotica, focusing mostly on its wooded areas. The effort has led to the arrest of smugglers, the evacuation of all migrants from the city, and has left Subotica’s reception center completely vacant for the fifth consecutive day.

Subotica is now a city that’s off-limits to migrants, Mr Soralov added.

 

Cover photo: Serb authorities in action against migration (Source: Serbia’s Interior Ministry)

 



 


 

 

 


 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Szijjártó Péter: A kormány minden politikai nyomásgyakorlást elutasít az energiaellátás biztosítása terén

Szijjártó Péter: A kormány minden politikai nyomásgyakorlást elutasít az energiaellátás biztosítása terén

origo.hu
Tóth Gabi meghökkentő részletességgel beszélt a házasságáról és a válása valódi okáról

Tóth Gabi meghökkentő részletességgel beszélt a házasságáról és a válása valódi okáról

origo.hu
"Szerintem már nincsenek együtt" − azt pletykálják, újabb magyar sztárpár szakított

"Szerintem már nincsenek együtt" − azt pletykálják, újabb magyar sztárpár szakított

borsonline.hu
Nyugat-Európából osztották ki Daniel Freundot

Nyugat-Európából osztották ki Daniel Freundot

mandiner.hu
Hoppá: Vajna Timi titokban összejött Arnold Schwarzeneggerrel? – Árulkodó videó

Hoppá: Vajna Timi titokban összejött Arnold Schwarzeneggerrel? – Árulkodó videó

ripost.hu
Az állampapírnál is népszerűbb lett egy befektetés, az állam így is dörzsölheti a tenyerét

Az állampapírnál is népszerűbb lett egy befektetés, az állam így is dörzsölheti a tenyerét

vg.hu
Szabó Zsófi hatalmas melleit alig takarja a ruhája - videó

Szabó Zsófi hatalmas melleit alig takarja a ruhája - videó

origo.hu
Kimarja a nyelőcsövet ez az ásványvíz: már többen is kórházba kerültek miatta

Kimarja a nyelőcsövet ez az ásványvíz: már többen is kórházba kerültek miatta

mindmegette.hu
Haaland: mezcsere már a szünetben, csattanós válasz Guardiolának

Haaland: mezcsere már a szünetben, csattanós válasz Guardiolának

magyarnemzet.hu
A DatAdathoz köthető céggel üzletel a DK

A DatAdathoz köthető céggel üzletel a DK

magyarnemzet.hu
Gyors internetszolgáltatás a lakosság, a vállalkozások és a közintézmények számára(x)

Gyors internetszolgáltatás a lakosság, a vállalkozások és a közintézmények számára(x)

origo.hu
Népi gyógymód miatt került kórházba egy idős nő életveszélyes állapotban

Népi gyógymód miatt került kórházba egy idős nő életveszélyes állapotban

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary Stands Up for Transcarpathia Hungarians' Rights

Hungary Stands Up for Transcarpathia Hungarians' Rights

Brussels plans to speed up Ukraine's progress on the EU path, but Hungary firmly insists on resolving ethnic minority issues.
Growing Migrant Influx Carries Potential Terrorists

Growing Migrant Influx Carries Potential Terrorists

The people smuggling routes in the Balkans have been taken over by the Taliban government and its huge proceeds could be used to finance terrorist networks. The situation is compounded by the Israel-Hamas war.
Majority of Hungarians Have Trust in Donald Trump

Majority of Hungarians Have Trust in Donald Trump

Less than half of Hungarian left-wing voters have trust in current US President Joe Biden, according to the latest survey by Real-PR 93.
PM Orban: "More Hungarians are in Jobs in Hungary than Ever Before" + video

PM Orban: "More Hungarians are in Jobs in Hungary than Ever Before" + video

The government will submit a new law on immigration to parliament.
Serbia-Hungary Border Marred by Growing Violence and Criminal Gangs' Turf Wars

Serbia-Hungary Border Marred by Growing Violence and Criminal Gangs' Turf Wars

Money paid to people smugglers could also finance terrorism, corruption and purchase of weapons.
President Katalin Novak: We Stand by Israel + video

President Katalin Novak: We Stand by Israel + video

During her visit to Jerusalem, Hungary's president also met with the families of Hungarian hostages taken to Gaza.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Botrányos poszttal folytatódott Havas Henrik mélyrepülése

A tanár úr, a tények makacs dolgok.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu