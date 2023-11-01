időjárás 17°C Marianna 2023. november 1.
Ursula von der Leyen: Enlargement at the Top of EU agenda

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
Ursula von der Leyen: Enlargement at the Top of EU agenda

The EU wants Serbia to join the bloc, the European Commission president said during her visit in Belgrade.

The offer is based on trust, on reciprocity and on partnership,

she underlined. She expressed hope that Serbia would use the opportunity, being one of the most advanced countries on the EU path.
Ursula von der Leyen has condemned the attack in northern Kosovo on September 24, when fighting broke out between masked, ethnic Serb gunmen and Kosovo police. One police officer was killed, one wounded and three attackers were shot dead. The European Commission president said that the perpetrators must be held to account, stressing that this was in the interest of both sides.

Regarding the normalization of Serbia-Kosovo relations, she highlighted that Pristina must establish the Association of Serb Municipalities, and Serbia must implement existing agreements. The European Commission president made an even firmer statement in Pristina on Monday, saying Serbia should de facto recognize Kosovo's independence.

She did not say so in Belgrade, but when journalists asked her about the statement, she said it was about implementing the Ohrid Agreement. At their joint press conference, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic highlighted that Belgrade is committed to preserving peace and stability, and knows its obligations, but cannot bring a decision that is contrary to the constitution. He added that he has made this clear now and has stated this several times in the course of negotiations. 

Under Serbia's constitution, Kosovo is an inalienable part of Serbia. Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognize it ever since. In 2013, a dialogue aimed at normalizing the relations began between the two parties.

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks to the press (Photo: MTI/EPA-EFE/Pepe Torres)

