Hungary FIN MIN: EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Less Than 1 Percent

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary FIN MIN: EU Reimbursement for Border Protection Less Than 1 Percent

Speaking to prominent Hungarian journalist Zsolt Bayer, Finance Minister Mihály Varga touched on the incoming EU funds, the Hungarian economy, the dangers of Ukraine's accession to the EU and border protection.

We are pleased to receive part of the EU funds, but that money still has to arrive in Hungary, Finance Minister Varga emphasized on the Bayer Show.

"I am very confident that there will now be no obstacles to us receiving these funds. Hungary can function without these amounts, but all Hungarian citizens have a right to claim these funds,"

– the finance minister explained. regarding the Hungarian economy, Mr Varga underlined that, unlike Hungary's leftist-liberal governments, the current government does not rush to take out new IMF loans whenever there's a problem. Despite the global events that have wrecked economies in recent years, Hungary's economy has managed to survive and stay afloat without having to resort to any external funding.

 

Cover photo: Finance Minister Mihály Varga (Photo: Hír TV)

