Orbán Viktor interjút ad a Hír TV-nek – Kövesse nálunk élőben!

magyar

Stuttgart Stages Sex Festival on Taxpayers' Money

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
1 órája
The lawmakers in the German city of Stuttgart have approved next year's financial budget, earmarking €30,000 for organizing a sex festival, including a post-event sex party sex party at a secret location, the V4NA news agency writes.

This marks the festival's third occurrence since 2021, and the ruling Social Democrats argue that it's essential to revive the event as it contributes to the ongoing discourse on gender equality.

Previous events were hosted at the Arthaus cinema in Delphi and drew in over a thousand participants. According to initial details, plans include screening several adult movies that have proven highly successful at past events, such as "F⋆ck Them All" and "What About My Butt?"

Guests can register for the sex festival at a discounted price of €30, provided they have a recent negative STD test result.

The sex festival has triggered a heated debate within Stuttgart's city council. Opposition lawmakers expressed concerns that the event is funded with taxpayers' money during a severe financial crisis. They argue that the €30,000 could be better used to assist families and households in need, such as covering their expensive utility bills.

Anyone who sees the porn festival as a political priority in Stuttgart is living in the wrong world. The left-wing majority is burning taxpayers' hard-earned money,

stated Thrasivoulos Malliaras, the local leader of the Christian Democrats, as quoted by Bild.

On the other hand, Social Democrat Jasmin Meergans referred to the event as a "feminist festival" that contributes to breaking taboos around the topic of sexuality and initiating important dialogues.

 

Ajánló

Hungary MEP: Brussels Today Acts Like a Warmonger

Hungary MEP: Brussels Today Acts Like a Warmonger

In an year-end interview with the Origo portal, the MEP of Fidesz talked about Ukraine's planned accession to the EU, the ongoing rule of law proceedings against Hungary, and the liberal opinion terror prevailing in the European Union.
PM Orban: Some Fight For, Others Betray The Country

PM Orban: Some Fight For, Others Betray The Country

Hungary's prime minister gave an interview to commercial TV2.
Hungary FM: Gov't Firmly Rejects New EU Migration Pact

Hungary FM: Gov't Firmly Rejects New EU Migration Pact

Neither Brussels, nor anyone else can dictate whom Hungary should allow in, the foreign minister has said.
Police Arrest Jihadists On Spain–Morocco Border

Police Arrest Jihadists On Spain–Morocco Border

Terrorist cells are infiltrating Europe, poised for directives from extremist Islamist leaders amid the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict.
Hungary Joins Elite Club by Developing, Producing Panthers and Gidrans

Hungary Joins Elite Club by Developing, Producing Panthers and Gidrans

The top-of-the-line Panther battle tanks are to be developed in Zalaegerszeg, while the armored 4x4 Gidran combat vehicles will be rolling out the gates of the RABA factory, in Gyor.
Bulgaria Backs Down After Hungary's Veto Threat

Bulgaria Backs Down After Hungary's Veto Threat

Bulgarian parliament waives punitive tax on Russian gas transits at first reading.
Csépányi Balázs

Íme a Gyurcsány-fiúk suttyó kirohanása, ez mindennek a legalja

Itt tart a baloldal. Felháborító!

