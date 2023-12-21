The lawmakers in the German city of Stuttgart have approved next year's financial budget, earmarking €30,000 for organizing a sex festival, including a post-event sex party sex party at a secret location, the V4NA news agency writes.

This marks the festival's third occurrence since 2021, and the ruling Social Democrats argue that it's essential to revive the event as it contributes to the ongoing discourse on gender equality.

Previous events were hosted at the Arthaus cinema in Delphi and drew in over a thousand participants. According to initial details, plans include screening several adult movies that have proven highly successful at past events, such as "F⋆ck Them All" and "What About My Butt?"

Guests can register for the sex festival at a discounted price of €30, provided they have a recent negative STD test result.

The sex festival has triggered a heated debate within Stuttgart's city council. Opposition lawmakers expressed concerns that the event is funded with taxpayers' money during a severe financial crisis. They argue that the €30,000 could be better used to assist families and households in need, such as covering their expensive utility bills.

Anyone who sees the porn festival as a political priority in Stuttgart is living in the wrong world. The left-wing majority is burning taxpayers' hard-earned money,

stated Thrasivoulos Malliaras, the local leader of the Christian Democrats, as quoted by Bild.

On the other hand, Social Democrat Jasmin Meergans referred to the event as a "feminist festival" that contributes to breaking taboos around the topic of sexuality and initiating important dialogues.