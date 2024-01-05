PM Orban to Attend Jacques Delors’ Funeral in Paris

Upon the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Orban will attend the funeral service of former European Commission President Jacques Delors in Paris on Friday, Mr Orban’s press chief told Hungary’s state news agency (MTI) on Thursday.

President Macron will preside over a national tribute to Jacques Delors in the courtyard of the Dôme des Invalides in Paris on Friday, starting from 11 am.

Jacques Delors, the former head of the European Commission, died aged 98 on December 27. During his ten years at the helm of the EC, between 1985 and 1995, he played a key role in creating the euro and shaping the current form of the European Union, including the establishment of the bloc's common market, the Schengen Area, the Erasmus programs and the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.