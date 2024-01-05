időjárás 10°C Simon 2024. január 5.
PM Orban to Attend Jacques Delors’ Funeral in Paris

Magyar Nemzet
12 perce
PM Orban to Attend Jacques Delors’ Funeral in Paris

Upon the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Orban will attend the funeral service of former European Commission President Jacques Delors in Paris on Friday, Mr Orban’s press chief told Hungary’s state news agency (MTI) on Thursday. 

President Macron will preside over a national tribute to Jacques Delors in the courtyard of the Dôme des Invalides in Paris on Friday, starting from 11 am.

Jacques Delors, the former head of the European Commission, died aged 98 on December 27. During his ten years at the helm of the EC, between 1985 and 1995, he played a key role in creating the euro and shaping the current form of the European Union, including the establishment of the bloc's common market, the Schengen Area, the Erasmus programs and the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

Ajánló

UN Names Man With Scandalous Past "Women's Champion"

UN Names Man With Scandalous Past "Women's Champion"

Women's rights groups have expressed disappointment that the UN has picked as the UK's "Women's Champion" a transgender activist, who has been implicated in various scandals.
EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

Excluding Hungarian students from Erasmus+ is one of the spectacular mistakes of the EU, according to the politician of the Slovenian Democratic Party.
Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

The newly appointed head also reveals the first task of the office.
How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

If things continue as they are, Ukraine will not be able to continue the war after 2024.
Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman recently said that the Israel-Hamas conflict will continue well into 2024, with experts predicting a protracted war.
PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

Hungary's prime minister shared his new "six-shooter" video, summarizing the key events of December.
Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Az Izraeli Védelmi Erők szóvivője nemrég közölte, hogy az Izrael–Hamász-konfliktus 2024-ben is folytatódik, a szakértők elhúzódó háborúra készülnek.

idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Pár szó a gyűlöletről

A „másik oldalon” a senkik sokkal jobban gyűlölnek bennünket, mint mi őket.

