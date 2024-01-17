SoS: Hungary Is Under Attack for Its Anti-War Stance! + Video

In his latest video, the state secretary for bilateral relations at Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade addresses how Hungary has come under attack from Swedish politicians Abir Al-Sahlani and Alice Bah Kuhnke.

Abir Al-Sahlani alleges that the Hungarian government adheres to radical political ideals.

So here we are, being labeled as fascists again, simply for saying no to immigration,

– Tamas Menczer said.

In his view, the two Swedish politicians want Hungary to stop receiving the EU funds that it's entitled to. But, regardless of their attacks and those of their colleagues on Hungary, the country will persist in rejecting immigration, Mr Menczer said. Hungary will not become an immigrant country, and it will persist in saying "no" to the war.

Mr Menczer also emphasized that Hungarians are seeking a ceasefire, peace talks, and peace.