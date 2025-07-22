PM Orban: Brussels' Budget Puts Hungary’s Head Under the Guillotine + Video

In his latest video, Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticized the European Union’s budget, stating that in its current form, he will never vote for it.

He said the figures in the document are misleading, since a significant portion of the money is not actually available.

"20 to 25 percent of the money is going to Ukraine. The second problem is that 10 to 11 percent is going toward paying the interest on loans taken out earlier. This means that regardless of the big number written on the cover page, about 30 to 32 percent of this budget is essentially non-existent money," he emphasized.

Viktor Orban also pointed out that the budget includes mechanisms that would allow Brussels to place Hungary under financial pressure at any time.

"It’s as if this money were yours, but only hypothetically, because they have left sanction systems in place so that this money could be taken away from you whenever they decide so."

If you don’t support Ukraine’s EU membership, if you don’t take in migrants, or if you resist on gender issues, they will blackmail you from Brussels,

said the prime minister.

As long as he leads the government, he will not vote for the new EU budget if it stays in its current form, he stated.

"This budget would mean putting Hungary’s head under the guillotine," the Hungarian prime minister said in the video.