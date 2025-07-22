Hungary FM Announces New Border Crossings

FM Szijjarto: Cooperation Can Advance in Strategic Areas

This is also in our economic interest, as Romania remains one of the most important export markets for the Hungarian economy. Last year, we broke another export record,

– Mr. Szijjarto noted, adding that good relations also have a positive effect on the Hungarian minority living in Romania. He emphasized that partnership with Romania is particularly important for energy security, since, as he put it, “Europe is constantly teetering on the brink of an energy crisis due to Brussels’ repeated missteps.” He argued that the European Commission’s objective is to limit the number of energy sources available to the continent — resulting, naturally, in higher energy prices. In contrast, Hungary and Romania are engaged in fair and constructive cooperation, and the goal is to deepen this relationship further.

When planning for Hungary’s gas supply in the coming years, we'll be able to factor in the newly discovered natural gas fields in Romania,

– he said. Currently, Hungary has the capacity to receive 2.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Romania, thanks to the already completed infrastructure.