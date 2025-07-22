RomániaenergiabiztonsághatárátkelőSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM Announces New Border Crossings

Hungariy's minister of foreign affairs and trade discussed strengthening Hungary-Romania relations in Budapest on Monday. According to FM Peter Szijjarto, maintaining good relations is not just an economic imperative but also a national interest — especially in the areas of energy security and cross-border ties.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 07. 22. 13:23
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto, and Romanian Deputy PM Tanczos Barna (Photo: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto, and Romanian Deputy PM Tanczos Barna (Photo: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungary has a clear national interest in maintaining good cooperation with Romania, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto emphasized in Budapest on Monday, following a meeting with Romania’s Deputy Prime Minister Tanczos Barna. According to Mr. Szijjarto, the partnership is vital on multiple fronts: economically, in terms of energy security, and for supporting the Hungarian communities living in Transylvania and Szeklerland.

A külügyminiszter, Szijjártó Péter szerint Románia kulcsfontosságú partner a magyar gazdaság, energiaellátás és nemzeti közösségek szempontjából.
According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Romania is a key partner in terms of the Hungarian economy, energy supply, and national communities (Photo: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)

FM Szijjarto: Cooperation Can Advance in Strategic Areas

This is also in our economic interest, as Romania remains one of the most important export markets for the Hungarian economy. Last year, we broke another export record,

– Mr. Szijjarto noted, adding that good relations also have a positive effect on the Hungarian minority living in Romania. He emphasized that partnership with Romania is particularly important for energy security, since, as he put it, “Europe is constantly teetering on the brink of an energy crisis due to Brussels’ repeated missteps.” He argued that the European Commission’s objective is to limit the number of energy sources available to the continent — resulting, naturally, in higher energy prices. In contrast, Hungary and Romania are engaged in fair and constructive cooperation, and the goal is to deepen this relationship further.

When planning for Hungary’s gas supply in the coming years, we'll be able to factor in the newly discovered natural gas fields in Romania,

– he said. Currently, Hungary has the capacity to receive 2.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Romania, thanks to the already completed infrastructure.

New Bridges, Railways, and Border Crossings in the Works

Mr. Szijjarto also emphasized the importance of transportation links, as Hungarian and Romanian communities live on both sides of the border and regularly cross for family and social connections.

By helping Romania gain access to the Schengen Area, we immediately made ten new border crossings available to the public,

– he said. The plans include the reconstruction of the Saint Gellert Bridge near Magyarcsanad and the creation of a new border checkpoint. Additionally, preparations are already underway for a railway line connecting Szeged and Timisoara.

We want to create even more transportation links that will support border communities, as well as Hungary, Romania, and the Hungarian and Romanian economies overall,

– the minister stated..

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto and Tanczos Barna (Photo: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMajka

Bayer Zsolt kérdése: Elegetek van belőle, hogy a hülye szüleitek állandóan csesztetnek?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu