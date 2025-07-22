Intelligence expert Laszlo Foldi firmly rejected allegations made by Andras Racz in his latest Facebook post. Mr. Racz claimed that the Hungarian government was either involved in, or had prior knowledge of the arson attack on a Hungarian church in Transcarpathia.
Intelligence Expert Refutes Claims Made by Andras Racz
It is both professionally and politically out of the question for the Hungarian government to have had any involvement in the recent attack on a Transcarpathian church, according to intelligence expert Laszlo Foldi. In his view, Andras Racz’s claims are not only unfounded, but also dangerous.
Mr. Foldi pointed out that it would be impossible to carry out such an operation without the knowledge of Ukrainian intelligence services. As he put it:
If something like this were to occur — namely, if Hungary were to conduct such an operation on Ukrainian territory — the Ukrainians would have documented evidence of it.
According to the expert, Mr. Racz’s post is a deliberate attempt to plant the idea in readers’ minds that the Hungarian state would knowingly orchestrate a provocation designed to later blame Ukraine.
Clearly, he wants to lead the readers to believe that the Hungarian state is so depraved that it would stage a provocation just to be able to accuse the poor Ukrainians afterward,
– he said. Mr. Foldi emphasized that
from an operational standpoint, this simply couldn’t be carried out without being uncovered by Ukrainian counter-intelligence or security services.
He added that even if such a thing had actually happened, it would give Ukraine a powerful political advantage — something they would undoubtedly use.
There is no need for provocation to expose Ukraine’s leaders
According to Mr. Foldi, no Hungarian interference or provocation is necessary for the international community to recognize the abuses committed by Ukrainian authorities.
Hungary doesn’t have to do a thing for the world to understand the true nature of Ukraine’s leadership,
– he said, arguing that the needless deaths of Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines, the mistreatment of civilians and abuses related to conscription speak for themselves.
People are dying pointlessly at the front, while the Russians take advantage of the chaos to seize more territory,
– he pointed out.
What kind of provocation would be needed to reveal that the Ukrainian leadership is recklessly mismanaging its own country? We don’t have to do anything — they prove it themselves every single day,
– he declared.
So this idea, or speculation that Hungary staged a provocation just to later accuse the Ukrainians is absurd,
– said Mr. Foldi who sees no political or professional rationale behind the theory put forth by Mr. Racz.
I see no logic in this from a political standpoint. The Ukrainians are doing a fine job themselves ensuring that the world forms a negative opinion of their actions,
At the same time, he acknowledged that it is indeed the Hungarian government’s responsibility to protect Hungarian communities beyond its borders — but that must be done through diplomatic and legal channels, not provocations.
It is indeed the Hungarian government’s duty to protect Hungarian communities abroad. But the notion of doing that by staging a church-burning provocation? That would not provide protection — it would only endanger them. There is no professional or political logic to support the idea that this was a Hungarian provocation. It’s completely out of the question,
– intelligence expert Mr. Foldi concluded.
Cover photo: The burned Transcarpathian church (Source: Facebook)
Hungary FM Announces New Border Crossings
The foreign minister advocates expanding both personal and economic relations.
Peter Szijjarto Makes Major Announcement on Energy Security
To preserve the achievements of utility cost reductions, Hungary will build a new oil pipeline with Serbia.
PM Orban: Brussels' Budget Puts Hungary’s Head Under the Guillotine + Video
Hungary's prime minister rejects the EU budget.
Voting at 16? Labour's Plan Could Backfire
The UK’s left-wing Labour government has announced it will lower the voting age for the next general election.
