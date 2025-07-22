Intelligence Expert Refutes Claims Made by Andras Racz

Mr. Foldi pointed out that it would be impossible to carry out such an operation without the knowledge of Ukrainian intelligence services. As he put it:

If something like this were to occur — namely, if Hungary were to conduct such an operation on Ukrainian territory — the Ukrainians would have documented evidence of it.

According to the expert, Mr. Racz’s post is a deliberate attempt to plant the idea in readers’ minds that the Hungarian state would knowingly orchestrate a provocation designed to later blame Ukraine.