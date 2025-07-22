Peter Szijjarto Makes Major Announcement on Energy Security

Following talks with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin and Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic, he emphasized that Brussels is repeatedly making decisions that severely undermine Europe's energy security.

"They want us to stop using Russian crude oil and natural gas, and to shut down transport routes. We can see the result in Europe: people now have to pay several times more for energy compared to other parts of the world," he said.

We Hungarians have so far been able to preserve the achievements of our utility cost reduction scheme, but Brussels now wants us to give up Russian oil and gas, which would cause Hungarian families' utility costs to increase by two to four times.We will not allow this. Supply routes should not be closed, Europe should not be cut off from its sources, but rather new sources should be accessed and new pipelines built to ensure Europe's energy supply,

he continued.