Tamás 2024. március 7.
Tamás
2024. március 7.
Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungary a Key Player in The Future of Europe

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
The left wing is rather creative in finding loopholes when it comes to corruption, Attila Kovacs, the think tank's EU research director said.

In 2024, the EU Research Directorate of the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights has launched a groundbreaking event series titled "EU Vision - Towards Change," advocating for a transformative shift within the European Union. The inaugural event, dubbed "EU Vision - Towards Change", will focus on the need for change in the European Union.

During his keynote address, Istvan Kovacs, the strategic director of the think tank, emphasized that 2024 marks not only the year of the EP elections but also the period when the European Commission will undergo renewal. This presents a tangible opportunity to steer the course of the EU in a new direction. Through this innovative series of events, the Center for Fundamental Rights aims to actively contribute to a process that could redefine the trajectory of the current EU leadership.

Attila Kovacs, the EU research director of the think tank, remarked that the left wing has displayed remarkable ingenuity in finding loopholes when it came to corruption, which they always exploit to avoid accountability.

We need a comprehensive shift in both mindset and leadership within the EU, as genuine change is unattainable without this. The director would like not just a moral triumph in this June's EP elections but also a political victory, so that the side representing authentic European interests in pivotal matters could secure a majority,

− the think tank's research director said. 

According to Austrian MEP Harald Vilimsky,  

the EU is based on the diversity of its member states, therefore all friendships and alliances must be built to ensure peace and prosperity in Europe. Hungarians have a key role to play in shaping the future of the EU. We must seize the opportunity to foster alliances and position ourselves at the forefront of change. Austria supports Hungary in this mission, 

− writes the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights.

In June, conservative forces could secure a symbolic victory, Hungarian MEP Erno Schaller-Baross said, adding that people need a stronger voice. 

In Brussels, there's talk about the rule of law, judicial independence and media freedom, but we already know the real motivation behind Hungary's serial punishment: the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has openly admitted that they are fighting against conservative values. This is the reality we are facing in Europe today, he said.

Cover photo: Roundtable discussion at the Center for Fundamental Rights' EU Vision - Towards Change' event (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)

