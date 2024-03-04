Kázmér 2024. március 4.
Kázmér
2024. március 4.
Fidesz: We Can't Count on the Left in Child Protection

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Fidesz: We Can't Count on the Left in Child Protection

In 2013, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2022, the Hungarian Left refused to approve with its vote Hungary's child protection laws or child protection referendum, Fidesz said on its Facebook page.

The ruling party indicated that the left wing, led by ex-PM Gyurcsany, always put attacking the government before protecting children. The left has constantly proven that, when it comes to protecting our children, we cannot count on them, they wrote.

We are done with them, for good!

– Fidesz said in its message.

 

Cover photo: Left-wing convention (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

 

Ajánló

Right-wing Networking in Washington Pays Off

Right-wing Networking in Washington Pays Off

Let's make America and Europe great together!
FM: Preventing NATO-Russia Conflict Is Crucial

FM: Preventing NATO-Russia Conflict Is Crucial

Europe continues to suffer from war psychosis, the minister says.
Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

Plans include a visit with former President Donald Trump.
€2 Billion: Hungary Proves Cooperation Capability with the European Commission

€2 Billion: Hungary Proves Cooperation Capability with the European Commission

The €2 billion arriving from Brussels represents success for the Hungarian government.
Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Air Force crews show how the payload is placed and discharged on the target.
Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Russia conducts successful ballistic missile launch with the Yars system.
Vélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Rettenetes méretű pofonba szaladtak bele Gyurcsányék, szertefoszlott az ördögi terv

A számok nem hazudnak, komoly a gond.

