Fidesz: We Can't Count on the Left in Child Protection

In 2013, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2022, the Hungarian Left refused to approve with its vote Hungary's child protection laws or child protection referendum, Fidesz said on its Facebook page.

The ruling party indicated that the left wing, led by ex-PM Gyurcsany, always put attacking the government before protecting children. The left has constantly proven that, when it comes to protecting our children, we cannot count on them, they wrote.

We are done with them, for good!

– Fidesz said in its message.

Cover photo: Left-wing convention (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)