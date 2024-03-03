Kornélia 2024. március 3.
Kornélia
2024. március 3.
Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI
59 perce
Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

On March 7, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will be part of a panel discussion in Washington with Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, the most prominent American conservative think tank. In the talk entitled "The future of relations between the United States and Hungary", the PM will discuss the Hungarian strategic thought in navigating an era of emerging global security, economic and social conflicts, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister's press chief, told Hungary's news agency MTI on Sunday. 

The press chief confirmed that on March 8, the PM will have talks with former US President Donald Trump in Florida.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with Donald Trump at the former US president's Bedminster estate in New Jersey on August 2, 2022 (photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

€2 Billion: Hungary Proves Cooperation Capability with the European Commission

€2 Billion: Hungary Proves Cooperation Capability with the European Commission

The €2 billion arriving from Brussels represents success for the Hungarian government.
Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Air Force crews show how the payload is placed and discharged on the target.
Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Russia conducts successful ballistic missile launch with the Yars system.
Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

In exchange for foreign funding, Hungarian ex-PM Gyurcsany's party was expected by the pro-war Soros network to support Ukraine's war effort, Fidesz communications director points out.
Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

In return for the money, George Soros and his allies set the political course.
Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Hungary's government intends to raise the awareness of Europeans to the problem.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Karácsony Gergely: elégtelen, helyre mehet!

Kiábrándító szembesítés a főpolgármester mesebeli ígéreteivel szemben.

