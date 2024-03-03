Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

On March 7, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will be part of a panel discussion in Washington with Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, the most prominent American conservative think tank. In the talk entitled "The future of relations between the United States and Hungary", the PM will discuss the Hungarian strategic thought in navigating an era of emerging global security, economic and social conflicts, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister's press chief, told Hungary's news agency MTI on Sunday.

The press chief confirmed that on March 8, the PM will have talks with former US President Donald Trump in Florida.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with Donald Trump at the former US president's Bedminster estate in New Jersey on August 2, 2022 (photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)