Change Is Needed in Brussels, MEP Says

In a new video posted on Facebook, Tamas Deutsch talks about the need for change in Brussels. The MEP says that they are fighting for the interests of Hungary and Hungarians to be fully respected.

The object of the European Parliament elections on June 9, he added, is to have as many MEPs as possible in the Parliament who put Hungary first even in Brussels.

That the European Parliament, in a case of mutual back-scratching, refused to waive MEP Anna Donath's diplomatic immunity is also a prime indication that the time for change is overdue.

A large majority of MEPs rejected the request to waive the MEP's immunity, which is not surprising, as the request was reportedly put before the plenary with a "do not suspend" recommendation from the European Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee.

The Anna Donath in question is a Hungarian MEP who has campaigned against Hungary on several occasions in the EP.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch at the National Assembly's European Affairs Committee meeting on March 27, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)