Hungary's President: Peace Policy, National Sovereignty Important Connection Points Between Switzerland and Hungary

President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd highlighted the importance of dialogue, consensus and cohesion, especially in today's unstable situation. She pointed out that 2024 is an important year not only for Hungary, but also for Switzerland and European politics. She said that transformation is underway and that in mid-March the relations between Switzerland and the European Union entered a new phase of possibilities.

Switzerland intends to stabilize and further develop relations as needed, Viola Amherd said.

She noted that Switzerland is by far one of the European Union's largest trading partners and the third largest investor in the European Union. One and a half million citizens from the EU live and work in the country, and four hundred thousand EU citizens cross the border every day, she explained. As she put it, this partnership is a matter close to their heart.

In the current situation it is all the more important to find solutions to the existing issues, the Swiss head of state said. She noted that this is particularly important now at the time of Russia's war against Ukraine and ahead of the conference on peace in Ukraine, which will be organized in Switzerland in June.

The summit aims to launch and develop the first steps towards a thorough peace process. All participating states should be given the opportunity to contribute to the conference with their vision for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. We look forward to Hungary joining this important discussion,

Viola Amherd said, adding that they want to start the process so that in a second step another conference can be held somewhere else in the world, not necessarily in Switzerland, so that the discussions can create an opportunity for moving on.

We will also start this process, which is important for Switzerland,

she said.

Touching on the migration pact adopted recently, she said that the proportion of foreigners in Switzerland is very high, and this means that they are also affected by migration. In Switzerland, it is important to be able to integrate the foreign population well, so that there are no segregated areas in the country.

It is important to be able to provide as much assistance as possible locally, so that people have a perspective in their own country, helping them stay in their homeland. Of course, it is our turn to work very closely with the European Union and our global neighbors on this migration issue

said Viola Amherd, the President of the Swiss Confederation.

In response to Magyar Nemzet's question about his view on Hungary's twenty-year-old membership in the European Union, Tamas Sulyok said that Hungary, as an independent country, joined the European community of its free will, the Europe where Hungary has actually existed for more than a thousand years.

I believe that we have proven this several times throughout our history. Today we still belong to Europe and Hungary can always belong to Europe. The question is what kind of Europe we want as an independent and autonomous state. And this depends not only on Hungary, but also on the other European states, but Hungary always stands up for the protection of its identity,

Hungary's president underlined.



Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok receives President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd on April 19, 2024 (Photo: Miklos Teknos)