Viktor Orban Shows What He's Most Proud Of + Photo

"I’m proud of them!" – wrote Viktor Orban in a Facebook post, accompanied by a photo showing him with his grandchildren. The prime minister was responding to a call by Alexandra Szentkiralyi, the Fidesz group leader in the Budapest municipal assembly, who encouraged people to express their opposition to Pride by posting a photo of what they are most proud of.

As Magyar Nemzet also reported, this year’s Budapest Pride march is being held today despite recent legal restrictions that make it unlawful. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony has publicly supported the LGBTQ parade, positioning himself as a leading advocate for the movement, disregarding the law. He sent a message to families suggesting they go elsewhere, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has issued threats toward Hungary over its stance.

The event is expected to face disruptions, as both the Sixty-Four Counties Youth Movement (Hatvannegy Varmegye Ifjusagi Mozgalom) and the Our Homeland Movement (Mi Hazank Mozgalom) have organized counter-demonstrations around the same time and location. Meanwhile, Hungary’s Supreme Court (Kuria) has annulled a police decision banning the event and ordered the authorities to conduct a review.